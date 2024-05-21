Virginia Promotes Jake Shrum To Associate Head Coach

Courtesy: Virginia Sports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo announced today (May 20) the promotion of Jake Shrum to associate head coach. Shrum has been a member of DeSorbo’s UVA staff since 2022, serving as an assistant coach.

Over the past two seasons, Shrum has helped coach the UVA women’s program to a pair of NCAA titles – the third and fourth consecutive for Virginia – and a pair of ACC women’s championships.

“This is a well-deserved and well-earned honor,” DeSorbo said. “Even before Jake returned home to the Hoos, he was leading in a capacity that warrants this type of recognition. I hired him two years ago for several reasons. First, he’s a great coach and second, he’s a great person to be around. I look for that combination with all our staff and he’s lived up to those expectations. He’s been a big part of the success of our program the last two years, served on the Pan Am Team USA staff this past fall and continues to strive to get better. I am happy to have Jake continue in C’Ville and making us all better.”

Shrum, a Virginia swimming alum, returns to Grounds after serving as the head swimming and diving coach at Towson since 2015. During his seven years with the Tigers, he helped lead the Towson programs to finishes near the top of the Colonial Athletic Association standings including the men’s first-ever CAA Championship in 2021. During his tenure at Towson, he had athletes achieve Olympic Trials cuts, NCAA All-America honors and placed a swimmer on the U.S. National Team from 2018 to 2021.

“I am extremely thankful to Todd for hiring me two years ago and continuing to give me the opportunity to coach here, Shrum said. “I learned to swim and coach in Charlottesville from J.J. Bean. I was taught the value of swimming beyond the sport at UVA by Mark Bernardino. It’s truly special for me to be able to continue to coach at my alma mater in my hometown alongside an amazing group of coaches and with such special student-athletes. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”

A native of Charlottesville, Shrum began his coaching career as an assistant coach with Fairview Swim Club and the Virginia Gators. He would later become the head coach at Albemarle High School. In 2013 he began his shift into collegiate coaching, becoming a volunteer assistant at UVA until his hiring at Towson.

Shrum earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Virginia in 2008. During his time at UVA, he was a member of the Cavaliers’ swimming program. He was a four-time varsity letter winner and was a member of three ACC Championship teams.