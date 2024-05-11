US Women’s Water Polo Team Attends Taylor Swift Concert At Olympic Venue

The US Women’s Water Polo team was surprised with concerts to see Taylor Swift while in Paris earlier this week. The concert was held in the Paris La Defense Arena, the same venue that will host swimming and water polo finals for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

The women’s national team manager Ally Beck had reached out to Swift’s managers to surprise the team with the tickets. This was not the only exciting news for the team in the last week as earlier in the week, rapper Flavor Flav announced he would help support the team as they head to Paris in just over two months.

The US women’s water polo team are 3x defending Olympic Champions having won gold in 2012 London, 2016 Rio, and 2020 Tokyo. At the 2024 Paris Games, the women will be in the same arena that they were in for the concert as the Paris La Defense Arena is also the venue for both swimming and water polo.

Water polo competition will begin on July 27th, the day after the opening ceremony and prelims will occur at the Paris Aquatic Center. Water polo finals will take place in La Defense Arena with the women’s final on August 10th, the day before the closing ceremony.

Swift began the European leg of her Era’s Tour in Paris on Thursday. She has a total of four concerts in the La Defense Arena before she travels to Sweden.