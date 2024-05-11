In Her 800 Free Debut, Siobhan Haughey Breaks Hong Kong Record

Hong Kong China Long Course Swimming Invitational Trial I

May 11-12, 2024

Hong Kong Sports Institute

Long Course meters (50m), Prelims/Finals

Meet site/results

Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey is best known as a middle distance swimmer, especially in the 100 and 200 meter freestyles, but time-and-time again she flexes way more versatility than the average swimmer of her specialty.

Haughey, 26, swam her first-ever 800 free on Saturday and in the process broke the Hong Kong Record in the event. She swam 8:39.93 to slip under the old record of 8:41.66 that was set by four-time Olympian Stephanie Au Hoi-shun at the Beijing Games in 2008.

Haughey’s splitting was reflective of her inexperience with the event. She went out very fast in the first 100, backed way-off the pace for the next 300 meters, punched the gas from the 400 through the 700, and then held on as best as she could at the finish.

Splits Comparison:

Stephanie Au Hoi-shun Siobhan Haughey 100m splits 200m splits 100m splits 200m splits 100m 1:02.45 1:01.89 200m 1:05.39 2:07.84 1:06.33 2:08.22 300m 1:05.20 1:06.10 400m 1:06.16 2:11.36 1:05.90 2:13.00 500m 1:06.65 1:04.69 600m 1:06.85 2:13.50 1:04.56 2:09.25 700m 1:05.93 1:04.95 800m 1:03.03 2:08.96 1:05.51 2:10.46 8:41.66 8:39.93

Au, who has gravitated towards the backstroke races (and especially the sprint backstroke races) later in her career, also swam on Saturday, swimming 28.48 in prelims before scratching the final. That time was half-a-second from her Hong Kong Record.

Haughey is already qualified to swim the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, and 100 breaststroke at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, though that schedule is likely to be pared-down to her two best medal chances in the 100 and 200 freestyles. Hong Kong has also qualified 400 free and 400 medley relays, which Haughey is expected to participate in.

Pending ratification, Haughey now holds nine Hong Kong records in individual long course events, which is over half of the events in which such records are kept. She holds a further 11 records in short course meters. Haughey won silver medals in the 100 and 200 meter freestyles at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Haughey and Au are two of several members of Hong Kong’s National Team competing this weekend.

17-year-old Cindy Cheung Sum-yuet, the only other Hong Kong woman besides Haughey to have locked in her spot for the Paris Olympics, was 2nd in the 50 backstroke in 29.85, behind another 17-year-old Ng Cheuk-yan (29.38).

Other Event Highlights