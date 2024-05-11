Utah Adds Aly Tetzloff To Coaching Staff As Assistant

Aly Tetzloff has been added as an assistant coach with Utah. Tetzloff began her coaching career at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) where she spent the last two seasons.

“I am so thankful for Jonas and the Utah staff for giving me this opportunity to join the Ute Family,” said Tetzloff. “From the moment I flew into Salt Lake City, I was in awe of the surrounding natural beauty and blown away by the athletic facilities on campus. I can’t wait to get to know the team and help cultivate a positive student-athlete environment. Go Utes!”

Tetzloff began her coaching career in fall 2022 as an assistant at FGCU. In her first season, the team finished 4th out of 11 teams at the CCSA Championships. This year, the team was 3rd out of seven teams at the ASUN Championships.

Tetzloff graduated from Auburn in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Sports Coaching minor. While at Auburn, she was a 14x NCAA All-American. She made four individual NCAA ‘A’ finals while at Auburn, two as a junior and two as a senior.

After graduating from Auburn, Tetzloff spent time as a professional swimmer. She competed with the LA Current in the International Swim League (ISL) in 2019 and 2020 before joining the Tokyo Frog Kings in 2021. Tetzloff also swam at both the 2016 and 2020 US Olympic Trials. She finished 8th in finals of the 100 butterfly at the 2020 Wave II Trials.

Tetzloff is the latest assistant from FGCU to also move up the ranks and earn a Power 5 coaching job. Lara Jackson was an assistant coach with FGCU before becoming an assistant with Arizona in 2021.

Utah will compete in its first season in the Big 12 this upcoming season. The men’s team sent graduate student Jaek Horner to 2024 NCAAs and he went on to finish 11th in the 100 breaststroke to score six points.