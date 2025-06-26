David Popovici Swims World Leading 1:43.64 200 Free, Mitsin Breaks Bulgarian National Record

2025 LEN U23 European Championships
- Thursday, June 26 – Saturday, June 28
- X-bionic® sphere Pool, Šamorín, Slovakia
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times – Local: Prelims – 9:30 am / Finals – 6:00 pm
- Start Times – EST: Prelims – 2:30 am / Finals – 11:00 am
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Livestream (Pay-To-Watch)
Day 1 Finals Live Recap
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
- European Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
- David Popovici (ROU), 1:43.64
- Petar Mitsin (BUL), 1:46.48
- Charlie Hutchison (GBR), 1:46.84
- Jarno Baschnitt (GER), 1:46.91
- Evan Bailey (IRL), 1:47.45
- Timo Sorgius (GER), 1:47.93
- Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 1:48.34
- Niko Jankovic (CRO), 1:49.00
Romania’s David Popovici swam to a world leading 1:43.64 200 freestyle en route to a win on night one of the U23 European Championships in Slovakia. Popovici is now one of three men who have been sub-1:44 this year. Despite not racing since Paris, Popovici wasted no time entering back to the top of the World stage.
2024-2025 LCM Men 200 Free
POPOVICI
1:43.64
|2
|Luke
HOBSON
|USA
|1:43.73
|06/04
|3
|Lukas
Märtens
|GER
|1:44.25
|05/03
|4
|Gabriel
JETT
|USA
|1:44.70
|06/04
|5
|Edward
Sommerville
|AUS
|1:44.93
|06/10
Popovici won the European Title last summer, swimming a 1:43.13 in the final, although that meet also included semifinals. A month later, he swam to a win in the event at the Paris Olympics touching in a 1:44.72. There is around the same gap between the U23 Championships and the 2025 World Championships that begin next month in Singapore. With his win in Paris, he became the first Romanian man to win gold at the Olympics.
Popovici has been as fast as 1:42.97 as he swam that back at the 2022 European Championships, a time that stands as the World Junior Record.
In addition to Popovici, Bulgaria’s Petar Mitsin broke his own National Record swimming a 1:46.48. That snuck under his previous record of a 1:46.50 that he swam at the 2023 European Junior Championships in Serbia. Mitsin did not swim the event in Paris last summer.
Please martens lock in and make it a 1:43 podium
Anyone think he has a chance to break Biedermans world record?
He has a chance yes, he needs to be pushed imo but this is the season where that might just happen with Hobson and Mertens etc. in this sort of shape
Nope
I have a feeling worlds is going to be a bit like one of these recent MCAA meets where its just way faster than ever across the board and we’re all like woah
Gonna be a good race between Hobson and Popovici, if both are in good form. I’d say Popovici still has the better shot, especially with this swim and the faster pb, but if Hobson can recreate what he did in his SC WR, it’s gonna be tight.
I think there’s pretty good chances someone’s going :42.XX
Bravo Petar!