David Popovici Swims World Leading 1:43.64 200 Free, Mitsin Breaks Bulgarian National Record

2025 LEN U23 European Championships

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

European Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

Romania’s David Popovici swam to a world leading 1:43.64 200 freestyle en route to a win on night one of the U23 European Championships in Slovakia. Popovici is now one of three men who have been sub-1:44 this year. Despite not racing since Paris, Popovici wasted no time entering back to the top of the World stage.

Popovici won the European Title last summer, swimming a 1:43.13 in the final, although that meet also included semifinals. A month later, he swam to a win in the event at the Paris Olympics touching in a 1:44.72. There is around the same gap between the U23 Championships and the 2025 World Championships that begin next month in Singapore. With his win in Paris, he became the first Romanian man to win gold at the Olympics.

Popovici has been as fast as 1:42.97 as he swam that back at the 2022 European Championships, a time that stands as the World Junior Record.

In addition to Popovici, Bulgaria’s Petar Mitsin broke his own National Record swimming a 1:46.48. That snuck under his previous record of a 1:46.50 that he swam at the 2023 European Junior Championships in Serbia. Mitsin did not swim the event in Paris last summer.