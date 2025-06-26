Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

David Popovici Swims World Leading 1:43.64 200 Free, Mitsin Breaks Bulgarian National Record

Comments: 7

2025 LEN U23 European Championships

Day 1 Finals Live Recap

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
  • European Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
  1. David Popovici (ROU), 1:43.64
  2. Petar Mitsin (BUL), 1:46.48
  3. Charlie Hutchison (GBR), 1:46.84
  4. Jarno Baschnitt (GER), 1:46.91
  5. Evan Bailey (IRL), 1:47.45
  6. Timo Sorgius (GER), 1:47.93
  7. Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 1:48.34
  8. Niko Jankovic (CRO), 1:49.00

Romania’s David Popovici swam to a world leading 1:43.64 200 freestyle en route to a win on night one of the U23 European Championships in Slovakia. Popovici is now one of three men who have been sub-1:44 this year. Despite not racing since Paris, Popovici wasted no time entering back to the top of the World stage.

2024-2025 LCM Men 200 Free

DavidROU
POPOVICI
06/26
1:43.64
2Luke
HOBSON		USA1:43.7306/04
3Lukas
Märtens		GER1:44.2505/03
4Gabriel
JETT		USA1:44.7006/04
5Edward
Sommerville		AUS1:44.9306/10
View Top 26»

Popovici won the European Title last summer, swimming a 1:43.13 in the final, although that meet also included semifinals. A month later, he swam to a win in the event at the Paris Olympics touching in a 1:44.72. There is around the same gap between the U23 Championships and the 2025 World Championships that begin next month in Singapore. With his win in Paris, he became the first Romanian man to win gold at the Olympics.

Popovici has been as fast as 1:42.97 as he swam that back at the 2022 European Championships, a time that stands as the World Junior Record.

In addition to Popovici, Bulgaria’s Petar Mitsin broke his own National Record swimming a 1:46.48. That snuck under his previous record of a 1:46.50 that he swam at the 2023 European Junior Championships in Serbia. Mitsin did not swim the event in Paris last summer.

In This Story

7
8108
33 minutes ago

Please martens lock in and make it a 1:43 podium

3
0
Reply
Seth
36 minutes ago

Anyone think he has a chance to break Biedermans world record?

0
0
Reply
Matt17
Reply to  Seth
19 minutes ago

He has a chance yes, he needs to be pushed imo but this is the season where that might just happen with Hobson and Mertens etc. in this sort of shape

1
0
Reply
K-bone
Reply to  Seth
6 minutes ago

Nope

0
0
Reply
EMG2020Transform
37 minutes ago

I have a feeling worlds is going to be a bit like one of these recent MCAA meets where its just way faster than ever across the board and we’re all like woah

2
0
Reply
Frank
48 minutes ago

Gonna be a good race between Hobson and Popovici, if both are in good form. I’d say Popovici still has the better shot, especially with this swim and the faster pb, but if Hobson can recreate what he did in his SC WR, it’s gonna be tight.

I think there’s pretty good chances someone’s going :42.XX

1
0
Reply
Joro Georgiev
1 hour ago

Bravo Petar!

1
0
Reply

