Emily Thompson Swims PB In 200 Fly, David King Earns Trials Cut In 100 back In Richmond

2024 RICHMOND SUPER SECTIONAL

After swimming a best time in the SCY 200 fly last month at Y-Nationals, Emily Thompson swam a best time in the LCM 200 fly here as she won the women’s race in a 2:14.80. That surpassed her old best time of a 2:15.87 that she swam at 2022 Summer Y-Nationals. Thompson is headed to Stanford this fall. She just missed the Trials cut of a 2:13.89.

15 year old Alyssa Sagle earned the win in the 100 back as she touched in a 1:01.82. That was just off her best time of a 1:01.16 that she swam at NCSAs this past spring which already earned her the Trials cut that stands at a 1:01.89. She was the only woman under the cut in the field.

Indiana commit Luci Gutirrez swam to a 4:19.48 in the 400 freestyle, marking a personal best by 0.18 seconds as her old best time was a 4:19.66 from July 2023.

Highlighting the men’s side was Thomas Heilman as he was just off of his season best in the 200 butterfly as he swam a 1:57.49 to win the event on night 3 in Richmond. Heilman already swam season best times in the 100 free and 100 fly at the meet. He was the only summer under the 2-minute mark as Arthur Blake Balva was 2nd in a 2:00.24. Heilman will look to make the US Olympic Team in the event next month after swimming the 100 and 200 butterfly events at the 2023 World Championships.

Earning an Olympic Trials cut in the 100 back was Virginia commit David King who touched in a 55.51 sneaking under the cut of a 55.69. King’s previous best time was a 56.22 that he swam less than a month ago. His best time coming into the season was a 56.98.

The final win on the men’s side came from Daniel Li who touched in a 3:59.02 in the 400 free just ahead of Ben Mauldlin who swam a 3:59.92. Li was about five seconds off his best time that he swam last August.