Thomas Heilman Posts Another Season Best With 52.67 100 Fly In Richmond

2024 RICHMOND SUPER SECTIONAL

May 16-19, 2024

LCM (50 meters)

Richmond, VA

Results on MeetMobile: “2024 EZ LC Speedo Super Sectional”

Day 1 Recap

After swimming a season best in the 100 free on night 1, Thomas Heilman swam to another season best on night 2. He won the 100 butterfly in a 52.67, surpassing his old season best of a 52.68 that he swam at the Sunflower Classic at the end of April. Heiman will look to make the US Olympic Team in the event after qualifying for the 2023 World Championships in both the 100 and 200 butterfly events.

Seven American men have been under the 52-second mark so far this season and Caeleb Dressel leads the way with a 50.84. Heilman’s best time stands at a 51.19 from 2023 US Summer Nationals.

Finishing behind Heilman was a pair of Virginia Tech swimmers. Will Hayon touched 2nd in a 53.26 while Carl Bloebaum was 3rd in a 53.70.

Princeton’s Mitchell Schott swam to a lifetime best in the 200 free swimming a 1:48.71 to win by over two and a half seconds as Brendan Whitfield was 2nd in a 1:51.36. Schott’s old best time was a 1:49.15 that he swam just last month at the San Antonio Pro Series stop. His best coming into the season was a 1:49.43.

In the final event of the night, David King swam to a win in the 400 IM touching in a 4:28.42, about three seconds off his lifetime best. He is committed to Virginia for this fall.

On the girls side of the meet, Anna Moesch led the way as she won the 200 free in a 1:59.72. Her personal best of a 1:59.57 was 25th at US Summer Nationals but it only took a 1:57.59 to earn a relay swim at 2023 Worlds. Finishing behind Moesch was Stanford’s Kayla Wilson who swam a 2:00.12.

Moesch’s club teammate Emily Thompson, a Stanford commit, swam to a lifetime best in the 400 IM as she won in a 4:49.60. Her old best time stood at a 4:49.84 from the 2021 US Open. 15 year old Emerson Callis touched 2nd in a 4:56.48, about five seconds off of her lifetime best.

Lindsay Juhlin earned the win in the 100 fly touching in a 1:00.73 marking a best time by over three seconds as the William & Mary swimmer came in with a best time of a 1:03.81 from July 2023. She just missed the US Trials cut that stands at a 1:00.19.