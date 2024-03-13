Why Zane Grothe Thinks Leon Marchand Is Capable of a 4:02 in the 500 Free

For a swimmer as good as Leon Marchand, predictions are always going to be part of the game. And he gave swimfandom a bit of a gift this season by taking on a new event at the Pac-12 and NCAA Championships: the 500 yard freestyle.
His 4:06.18 at the Pac-12 Championships is the fastest swim in history, beating out Kieran Smith’s 4:06.32 from the 2021 SEC Championships as the best ever. While history hasn’t historically been kind at NCAAs to the best 500 freestylers (only one of the last six US Open Records in the event, dating back to 2008, has been done at NCAAs), the general consensus is that Leon has a time-drop left in him in two weeks in Indianapolis.
The opinions on what he will go in March have been wide, from a modest drop to 4:05 all the way to the most radical prediction that has gained any traction, a 3:59 (which seems like maybe wishful thinking, but Leon has done the ridiculous before).
Most of the guesses thrown out are just that – a guess, bordering on a hope.
But one guess that carries a little more weight might be that of American swimmer Zane Grothe, a former record-holder in this event.
At the 2017 Winter National Championships, Grothe swam 4:07.25 in the 500 free, which knocked 1.17 seconds off Clark Smith’s previous record in the event done nine months earlier. As Grothe points out in his thread, it took 22 years to go from a 4:08 to a 4:07, and while I don’t think anybody would confuse Grothe for Marchand on a holistic level, Grothe is a record-setting swimmer who, in this event specifically, broke a flood gate open.
In a thread on X (formerly known as Twitter), Grothe says that he believes that Leon can go a 4:02 in the 500 free at his best, and “more conservatively” at 4:04.
Across 26 posts, Grothe lays out his argument for why he says 4:02 is possible, and 4:04 more realistic. It’s based on his opening and closing 200 splits from different 500 frees combined with his best-ever 200 free (a 1:28.42 relay split at NCAAs last year).
Grothe also points out that up to this point, nobody has gone under 50 seconds on all five 100 yard splits in the 500 – 5×50 adds to a 4:10).
Grothe thinks Marchand will do this, listing his predicted splits of 46.50/49.25/49.75/49.75/49.25. That would add to 4:04.50.
His ‘best scenario’ list is 46.25/49.25/49.70/49.30/48.30 for a 4:02.80.
See Grothe lay out his analysis in the thread below (click to read replies).
I predict (at best) Leon can go a 4:02 in the 500. Here's why: (A thread)
Starting with my journey, personal experience, and analysis of the 500 yard freestyle:
— Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) March 12, 2024
US Open Record Progression, 500 Yard Freestyle
|RANK
|EVENT
|TIME
|ATHLETE
|MEET NAME
|SWIM
DATE
|LOCATION
CITY
|1
|500 FR SCY
|4:06.18
|Leon Marchand
|2024 Men’s PAC 12 Championships
|3/7/2024
|Federal Way, Washington
|2
|500 FR SCY
|4:06.32
|Kieran Smith
|2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi
|2/24/2021
|Columbia, Missouri
|2
|500 FR SCY
|4:06.32
|Kieran Smith
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|Auburn, Alabama
|4
|500 FR SCY
|4:07.25
|Zane Grothe
|2017 Winter Nationals
|11/30/2017
|Columbus, Ohio
|5
|500 FR SCY
|4:08.42
|Clark Smith
|2017 NCAA DI – Men
|3/23/2017
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|6
|500 FR SCY
|4:08.54
|Peter Vanderkaay
|2008 MI OLY Michigan Open
|2/8/2008
|Rochester, Michigan
Do we think he’ll attack the 400 free at any point LC? I know in the Olympics it usually conflicts with the 400 IM right? But that might’ve changed.
If scheduling worked out he could conceivably win 5 golds in the IMs, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free. Would be insane but maybe possible?
Summer McIntosh could do it and more:
Could conceivably win
200 fly, both IMs, 200-800 free. Would obviously be an absolutely perfect meet.
Just interesting because I think if anyone is ever gonna match Phelps greatness and versatility in my mind they have to win 5 golds individually like him. I don’t think anyone will ever win 8 golds unless they’re a McIntosh/Marchand/Phelps talent who… Read more »
Leon will be out substantially quicker than what is being predicted I think. He was 46.3 49.5 on his opening two 100s at pac 12s. I think something like 45.4 48.8 is likely based on his opening speed in the IM’s at NCAAs last year.
I think the 3:59 prediction might be doable IF this wasn’t an Olympic year.
Fully tapered and fully on?? I mean, he’s so far ahead of everyone else in so many other events (esp 4 IM), why not in the 500 too??
But my assumption is he won’t be as fast as last year in most of his events, and we’ll “only” get that 4:04.5 at best.
I will be v happy to be wrong about this, however.
Surely a 4:06 converts to a 3:45 or so LCM, so a faster swim seems inevitable
4:02 high also seems pretty reasonable to me but I hope to have my mind blown off
Kieran Smith’s 5 free record was 2020 SECs, no?
Thats doable. Tom Dolan went 4:08 with a brief back in the 90s.
With the worst turns ever too haha
Which event will this be for Leon in order of swims?
2nd (presuming they leave him off the 200 medley relay).
That seems unlikely, no? He swam the 200 medley relay last year, as well as at conferences, and the 200 free relay would appear to be the most likely event that he skips out on.
3rd most likely. He is a key part of both day 1 relays.
If he’s on both relays Day 1, 500 Free final would be his 4th swim of the meet (including 500 prelims)