Track Your Picks for the 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships SwimSwam Pick’ems Contest

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships has arrived, which means you know what time it is. The SwimSwam Pick’ems Contest is underway as well! We had a ton of entrants for this Pick’ems, which ought to make a really exciting contest.

As always, this initial post is simply to publish the responses from all the entrants. Below, you’ll find the master spreadsheet showing each entrant and their picks for the whole meet. Use it to follow along and refresh yourself on your selections. All personal identifying information, other than the screen name you selected, has been omitted from the sheet. It may be a good idea to bookmark this page during the duration of the meet, so you can easily find it. It will also be linked in the meet information on the right side of the webpage. One other tip: it will likely be easier to use the search funstion (CTRL + F if you on on a computer) to search for your screen name, rather than scrolling through the spreadsheet.

As always, we’ll be providing daily scoring updates and announcing the daily prize winners, so be sure to follow along. In case you had forgotten, here is a reminder on the rules and scoring of the Pick’ems contest:

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 5 points

3rd – 4 points

4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

Team picks will be streamlined with 10 points awarded for picking the winning team and 5 additional points for each correctly-guessed team after that:

1st – 10

2nd-10th – 5

Picks will close at 4 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 27th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

By using the Google Forms format, you can go in and edit your responses up until 4 pm on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

For team selections, you can use the “Unselect” column if you want to switch your picks after they’re first made. If you don’t change your mind, feel free to leave these blank.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

PRIZES

To be announced

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrants must: