Luke Hobson’s NCAA Record-Breaking 200 Freestyles Showed Opposite & Unprecedented Splitting

With the 2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championship in the books, let’s take a look back at the 200 freestyle, where we saw the NCAA record get shattered on three separate occasions throughout the meet.

On the first night, Texas’ Luke Hobson led off his team’s relay in 1:29.13, which clipped Dean Farris’ previous NCAA record of 1:29.15 from 2019. About five minutes later, Leon Marchand of ASU led off the Sun Devils in 1:28.97, stealing the record from Hobson. Two days later, Hobson reclaimed the record from Marchand, ripping a slightly swifter 1:28.81 en route to winning the individual 200 free title.

What was unique about the swims was the vastly different splitting from Hobson, who used two completely different strategies in both races. On the first night, he went all-out from the very start, and ultimately flipped through the 100 in 42.11, the first person in history to ever flip in under 43-seconds. Marchand then followed suit in the later heat, turning through the first half in 42.54.

With the fastest first 100 under his name, Hobson then changed his approach for his individual swim. There, he opened in 43.36 before closing in 45.45 for the final 100, which marks the first time anyone has closed under 46 seconds. Not only does Hobson own the current fastest time in history for the 200 free, and not only did he set the record twice within 48 hours, but he has shown the ability to post a record time with two polar opposite strategies.

Hobson spoke to SwimSwam in a press conference following his second record-breaking swim, and said the following on his change in strategy: “What works for me is not necessarily what works for everyone else, and sometimes taking it out a little slower can help me finish in the back half.”

With Hobson now owning the fastest 100 splits, the attention will now turn to the long course pool, with U.S. Olympic Trials on the docket in June. Hobson recently won a bronze medal in the 200 LCM freestyle at the Doha World Championships in February. There, he recorded a time of 1:45.26, while his personal best rests at the 1:44.87 that he produced at the 2023 Fukuoka World Championships, where he earned 5th place.

Top 5 Fastest Opening 100 Splits In 200-Yard Freestyle History:

Luke Hobson, Texas — 42.11 (2024 NCAA Championships) Leon Marchand, Arizona State — 42.59 (2024 NCAA Championships) Dean Farris, Harvard — 42.89 (2019 NCAA Championships) Andrew Seliskar, California — 43.00 (2019 NCAA Championships) Macguire McDuff, Florida — 43.30 (2024 NCAA Championships)

Top 5 Fastest Back Half 100 Splits In 200-Yard Freestyle History:

Luke Hobson, Texas — 45.45 (2024 NCAA Championships) Blake Pieroni, Indiana — 46.10 (2018 NCAA Championships) Kieran Smith, Florida — 46.19 (2021 SEC Championships) Blake Pieroni, Indiana — 46.20 (2018 NCAA Championships) Dean Farris, Harvard — 46.26 (2019 NCAA Championships)

Split Comparison (by 50s):

Luke Hobson — 2024 NCAAs Individual Event Luke Hobson — 2024 NCAAs Relay Lead-Off Leon Marchand — 2024 NCAAs Relay Lead-Off First 50 20.82 20.28 20.36 Second 50 43.36 (22.54) 42.11 (21.83) 42.59 (22.23) Third 50 1:06.07 (22.71) 1:04.97 (22.86) 1:05.34 (22.75) Final 50 & Total Time 1:28.81 (22.74) 1:29.13 (24.16) 1:28.97 (23.63)

Splits Comparison (by 100s):

Luke Hobson — 2024 NCAAs Individual Event Luke Hobson — 2024 NCAAs Relay Lead-Off Leon Marchand — 2024 NCAAs Relay Lead-Off First 100 43.36 42.11* 42.59 Second 100 45.45* 47.02 46.38

Race Video (Relay Lead-Off, 1:29.13):

Race Video (Individual Event, 1:28.81):

