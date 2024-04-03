Kate Douglass Rips 2:01.97 200 Breast, Claire Curzan Hits 1:48.65 200 Back In Virginia

While the Walsh sisters were leading the Virginia women to a fourth consecutive NCAA title in Athens, two other members of the Cavalier training group got some work done at home.
Former UVA star Kate Douglass and Stanford transfer Claire Curzan produced some blistering swims on Saturday morning (March 22, during Women’s NCAAs) in Charlottesville, with Douglass racing the 200 breast and Curzan the 200 back—both events they won at NCAAs last season—with touchpads in place.
Douglass unleashed a time of 2:01.97 in the 200 breast, unofficially the fourth-fastest in history trailing three of her own swims. It’s also faster than the time that won the 2024 NCAA title later that same day, which was done by training partner Alex Walsh (2:02.07) in what was the official #4 swim in history.
Including Douglass’ swim in practice, she and Walsh combine to own the seven fastest swims in history, with Lilly King the only non-UVA swimmer cracking the top 10 with her 2:02.60 from the 2018 NCAAs and the 2:02.90 she produced in 2018.
All-Time Performances, Women’s 200 Breast (SCY)
- Kate Douglass, 2:01.29 – 2023 NCAA Championships
- Kate Douglass, 2:01.43 – 2023 Cavalier Invite
- Kate Douglass, 2:01.87 – 2022 Tennessee Invite
- Kate Douglass, 2:01.97 – March 2024 Virginia*
- Alex Walsh, 2:02.07 – 2024 NCAA Championships
- Kate Douglass, 2:02.19 – 2022 NCAA Championships
- Kate Douglass, 2:02.60 – 2022 NCAA Championships / Lilly King, 2:02.60 – 2018 NCAA Championships
- –
- Lilly King, 2:02.90 – 2019 NCAA Championships
- Alex Walsh, 2:03.02 – 2022 ACC Championships
*Unofficial
Curzan, who will be eligible to represent Virginia in NCAA competition next season, fired off a time of 1:48.65 in the 200 back, just over four-tenths shy of what Phoebe Bacon clocked en route to winning the national title in Athens (1:48.23).
Curzan won the 2023 NCAA title in 1:47.64, and her personal best sits at 1:47.43 from the 2023 Pac-12 Championships. Those stand as the #4 and #6 fastest swims ever, while her practice swim was within two-tenths of cracking the top 25 (1:48.47 cut off).
