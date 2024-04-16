Notre Dame Surpasses Last Year’s Historic Finish With Program High 10th Place Finish At NCAAs

The Notre Dame men finished a program-high 10th place at the 2024 NCAA Championships last month in Indianapolis under second-year head coach Chris Lindauer who arrived during the 2022 offseason from Louisville.

Lindauer has coached the team to historic finishes in the last two seasons as in 2023 the team finished 18th, what had stood as the previous program high. Last year, the program scored 62 points for 18th while this season the team scored 132 points en route to a 10th place finish.

After already making history a year ago, Lindauer said that the goal this year was “to be top 10 at NCAA’s and pursue an ACC championship team title.” “Our staff and student-athletes trust in that vision, absolutely became the catalyst to pursue the above goals and fueled resiliency over adversity throughout the year,” Lindauer said.

Leading the way for the team was junior Chris Guiliano who scored 45 individual points including a 3rd place finish in the 200 freestyle and made the ‘A’ final of the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles. Last year, Guiliano scored 16 points at NCAAs and made the ‘B’ final of the 100 and 200 freestyles. Also leading the way was sophomore Tommy Janton who scored 10 individual points in 2023 and 17 in 2024.

Lindauer spoke of the breakout and further development of swimmers such as Guiliano and Janton saying, “World-class mentality and approach in everything we do. The above goals certainly fueled their development and improvement. A “Why not Notre Dame?” mindset. A true partnership between the staff and student-athletes to figure out the “how” and work hard and consistently throughout the year.”

Guiliano and Janton were not the only pieces of the puzzle that brought the Fighting Irish to this level of success. Fifth-year student-athletes Abdelrahman Elaraby andTanner Filion both transferred into the team for the final year of eligibility.

Both helped the team to make the top 8 in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Filion arrived after spending his undergraduate at Division III Whitman College. Filion also made an individual final at 2024 NCAAs as he placed 11th in the 200 backstroke.

Lindauer spoke of the fifth year’s impact saying, “The fifth years brought many attributes and characteristics to our program that benefited us throughout the year. Experience, perspective, appreciation and gratitude, hunger and drive, and leadership.”

After back-to-back historic finishes as a program, Lindauer says the mindset heading into next year is the, “Next athlete up” approach. Our team has now experienced a level of performance very few programs have and even fewer at our rate. Continuing to challenge one another and maintain a growth mindset is crucial in the next chapter of Notre Dame swim and dive.”