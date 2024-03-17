Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Men’s NCAA Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Men’s NCAA Championships are rapidly approaching, and to prepare yourself for the meet (and prep for the pick ’em contest), you can keep track of all of SwimSwam’s event-by-event previews and winner selections below.

Don’t miss a moment of our preview action and the concurrent comment section discussion – you can bookmark this page, which will be updated with links to each preview as we publish them. Disagree with our winner picks? Well, they are infallible, but if you really don’t buy it, you can leave your own picks, predictions and expectations in the comments.

Below are all of the events in their NCAA order, broken down by day. You can click on the event name and follow the link to our full preview and check out our picks for the entire top eight.

SEE THE 2024 MEN’S NCAA PICK ‘EM CONTEST HERE

DAY EVENT WINNER
Wednesday
200 Medley Relay
800 Free Relay
Thursday 500 Free
200 IM
50 Free Jordan Crooks, Tennessee
200 Free Relay
Friday 400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
400 Medley Relay
Saturday 1650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
400 Free Relay
Diving Preview

0
