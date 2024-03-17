2024 Men’s NCAA Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Men’s NCAA Championships are rapidly approaching, and to prepare yourself for the meet (and prep for the pick ’em contest), you can keep track of all of SwimSwam’s event-by-event previews and winner selections below.

Don’t miss a moment of our preview action and the concurrent comment section discussion – you can bookmark this page, which will be updated with links to each preview as we publish them. Disagree with our winner picks? Well, they are infallible, but if you really don’t buy it, you can leave your own picks, predictions and expectations in the comments.

Below are all of the events in their NCAA order, broken down by day. You can click on the event name and follow the link to our full preview and check out our picks for the entire top eight.