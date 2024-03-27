2024 M. NCAA Previews: Cal, ASU & Florida Set For Sprint Showdown In Free Relays

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There was something in the water last year in Minneapolis, as U.S. Open Records were smashed in all five relays at the Men’s NCAA Championships.

In the 200 free relay, Auburn had held the all-time mark of 1:14.08 since 2009, and last season, both the Gators (1:13.35) and Bears (1:13.82) went under the record in a tantalizing race.

Two nights later, the teams dueled it out in the 400 free, and Florida came out on top once again, this time by one one-hundredths of a second, 2:44.07 to 2:44.08, as both went under the five-year-old record of 2:44.31 set by NC State.

The two teams figure to go to war in the two races this year, though they aren’t the only squads with legitimate title hopes.

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

U.S. Open Record: 1:13.35 – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Friese, McDuff) – 2023

American Record: 1:14.44 – NC State (McCarty, Salls, Henderson, Miller) – 2024

NCAA Record: 1:13.35 – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Friese, McDuff) – 2023

2023 NCAA Champion: Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Friese, McDuff), 1:13.35

Florida returns three-quarters of last year’s record-breaking team in the 200 free relay, led by Josh Liendo.

Liendo had the fastest lead-off in the field last year in 18.22, and Macguire McDuff‘s anchor leg of 18.12 tied for the quickest among splits with a takeover.

However, the Gators did not use McDuff in this event at the SEC Championships, so it’s possible he’s absent at NCAAs.

Adam Chaney returns from last year’s team, Julian Smith wasn’t on the 200 free relay last year but did swim the 4×100, and taking over for the departed Eric Friese is Ed Fullom-Huot, a Canadian sophomore who has taken full advantage of the opportunity.

Coming out of his freshman year with a PB of 19.35 in the 50 free, Fullum-Huot is now at 19.02, earning him his first NCAA invite, and produced an 18.63 split on the SEC-winning relay.

That relay saw Liendo, Chaney, Smith and Fullum-Huot combine for a time of 1:14.36, ranking them #1 in the nation heading into NCAAs.

Trailing close behind are the ACC champions from NC State and the Pac-12 title holders from Arizona State.

NC State was 3rd last year in 1:14.44, the exact same time they clocked at ACCs (en route to a new American Record) with two new swimmers in the fold. Joining Noah Henderson and Luke Miller on the relay this year are Quintin McCarty and Drew Salls, the team’s only two swimmers sub-19 from a flat start this season.

ASU sits 3rd in the seasonal rankings after the quartet of Cam Peel, Jack Dolan, Ilya Kharun and Jonny Kulow blasted a time of 1:14.59, done despite a 19.23 lead-off from Peel.

Split Comparison

Among these three teams, Florida has time to drop if Liendo is at his best, and NC State could slice some time from McCarty (18.80 this season), and ASU’s Kulow has multiple 18.2 splits under his belt.

The Sun Devils will need a sub-19 lead-off, it seems, to be in the title hunt—getting caught in the wash will do them no favors. Peel has multiple sub-19 flying splits under his belt so he’ll perhaps shift to a different leg.

FULL-POWER CAL WILL BE TOUGH TO BEAT

Cal returns its entire lineup from last year’s runner-up team that produced the second-fastest time in history, and will be arguably the team to beat.

The Bears, who will be swimming out in Lane 8, bring back Bjorn Seeliger, Jack Alexy, Liam Bell and Destin Lasco, a roster that is dangerous, especially in clean water.

Their seed time of 1:15.55 comes from the January dual meet against ASU, which featured Robin Hanson instead of Lasco.

It’s a good bet that Lasco is used here and left off the 200 medley. Duplicating last year’s time is very possible—they’ll just need at least one standout leg that’s in the 18-lows like Alexy was 12 months ago.

OTHER TOP CONTENDERS

Tennessee is the fourth team sub-1:15 this season, having clocked 1:14.81 at SECs after a phenomenal front half from Jordan Crooks and Gui Caribe.

Crooks opened up in 18.06, just shy of his season-best 17.99, and Caribe followed in 18.35. Micah Chambers (19.00) and Flynn Crisci (19.40) took over for two graduates, and the Vols likely need both to split sub-19 to have a chance.

2023-24 NCAA Rankings, Men’s 200 Free Relay

Florida, 1:14.36 – 2024 SECs NC State, 1:14.44 – 2024 ACCs Arizona State, 1:14.59 – 2024 Pac-12s Tennessee, 1:14.81 – 2024 SECs Virginia, 1:15.20 – 2024 ACCs Wisconsin, 1:15.35 – 2024 Big Tens Virginia Tech, 1:15.47 – 2024 ACCs Cal, 1:15.55 – 2024 Cal vs ASU Notre Dame, 1:15.59 – 2024 ACCs Stanford, 1:15.68 – 2024 Pac-12s

The next tier includes eight teams (excluding Cal) in the 1:15s, ranging from Virginia’s 1:15.20 to Arizona’s 1:15.97.

State rivals UVA and Virginia Tech had a great battle with Notre Dame and Florida State at ACCs, with the Cavaliers coming out on top after three 18-second splits including a 18.52 anchor from August Lamb that pushed them over the top.

The Hokies, Irish and Seminoles also had three swimmers split sub-19, though FSU was the only one that didn’t have it on the lead-off.

Wisconsin won Big Tens in 1:15.35, with sophomore Tai Torebe-Ormsby leading the Badgers after winning the conference title in the 50 free in a PB of 18.76.

Stanford is also right there after clocking 1:15.68 at Pac-12s, a significant improvement to their NCAA finish last year (1:16.44 for 14th).

Things will be incredibly bunched up behind the teams in the 1:14 mid-to-lows, and it will take perfect execution on exchanges to get a leg-up on the competition.

And of course, we can’t forget about Texas. Just the 24th-fastest team in the country this season (including two Division II teams), Nate Germonprez and Camden Taylor both split sub-19 at Big 12s, and Will Modglin was 19.0. Luke Hobson was 18.65 on the anchor leg last season. There could be something here, but even just using their fastest-ever flying splits without factoring in a flat start, they’re only fighting for a top-eight spot.

SWIMSWAM PICKS

PLACE SCHOOL SEASON BEST 2023 NCAA FINISH (TIME) 1 Cal 1:15.55 2nd (1:13.82) 2 Florida 1:14.36 1st (1:13.35) 3 NC State 1:14.44 3rd (1:14.44) 4 Arizona State 1:14.59 4th (1:14.68) 5 Tennessee 1:14.81 5th (1:15.06) 6 Virginia 1:15.20 6th (1:15.26) 7 Virginia Tech 1:15.47 8th (1:15.67) 8 Notre Dame 1:15.59 22nd (1:17.44)

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

U.S. Open Record: 2:44.07 – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, McDuff) – 2023

American Record: 2:44.31 – NC State (Held, Ress, Molacek, Stewart) – 2018

NCAA Record: 2:44.07 – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, McDuff) – 2023

2023 NCAA Champion: Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, McDuff), 2:44.07

Unlike the 200 free relay, Arizona State figures to have their ace in the hole, Leon Marchand, in their lineup in the 400 free relay.

What everyone wants is for this race to determine the overall championship. It’s unlikely to happen, but it would be incredible theatre.

Last season, Florida, Cal and the Sun Devils led the last heat of the meet in the 400 free, separated by just over half a second at the final exchange.

The Gators held a slight advantage on the Bears—a lead gained thanks to Josh Liendo‘s 40.66 lead-off—and managed to hold on all the way to the touch despite Cal splitting faster on the next three legs.

Jack Alexy was a sizzling 40.51 swimming second, and then Destin Lasco came home in 40.95. Florida’s swimmers were all 41-low to pull out the win, while the Sun Devils had a monstrous 40.55 second split from Marchand to thrust them into the mix, though they eventually settled for 3rd more than a second back.

Split Comparison: 2023 NCAA Final

ARIZONA STATE & CAL LEVEL UP

This season, Arizona State has joined the 2:44 chat after firing off a time of 2:44.23 at Pac-12s, with Jack Dolan and Jonny Kulow showing how far they’ve come since last season. And with Grant House gone, Ilya Kharun seamlessly stepped into the fourth leg and split 41.43.

On top of that, the Sun Devils’ ‘B’ team went 2:46.90 at the conference championships with three swimmers splitting 41, two of them faster than Kharun was.

Split Comparison: ASU at Pac-12s

Simply slotting Patrick Sammon‘s split onto the ‘A’ team puts them at 2:43.90 and under Florida’s record, not even factoring in that Kulow has split 40.7 multiple times.

Optimal Add-Up – Pac-12s

For Cal, they’re the only team with four swimmers under 42 seconds from a flat start this season, and one of them isn’t Destin Lasco.

Jack Alexy (41.40), Bjorn Seeliger (41.41), Matthew Jensen (41.57) and Liam Bell (41.98) give the Bears a 2:46.3 add-up looking solely at in-season flat starts. If we factor in NCAA taper and flying splits, the sky’s the limit. Alexy and Lasco have 40-point splits under their belt, and Seeliger has been 40.75 from a flat start. Jensen’s new PB of 41.57 makes one think a split under 41 is in his wheelhouse.

FLORIDA RETURNS RECORD-BREAKING LINEUP

Liendo, Chaney, Smith and McDuff come back for the Gators after setting the all-time record of 2:44.07 last year.

The same quartet won the SEC title in 2:45.31, topping runner-up Tennessee (2:46.11) with consistent 41 splits. The Vols had a 40.57 anchor from Crooks, but two 42s held them back from contending for the conference title.

Split Comparison: 2024 SECs

The Gators have the horses to match their time from last year or even go faster, the question is whether or not it will be enough to fend off Arizona State and Cal.

Florida: 2023 NCAAs vs 2024 SECs

NOTRE DAME ENTERS THE FRAY

Chris Guiliano led Notre Dame to a phenomenal performance at ACCs, as the team placed 2nd in the team race and finished the meet off with a defiant win in the 400 free relay.

Guiliano led off in 40.87 and Tanner Filion, Tommy Janton and Abdelrahman Elaraby delivered to give the Irish the win in 2:45.58, keeping NC State and Virginia Tech at bay.

Split Comparison: ACCs

NC State has turned over three-quarters of their 4th-place finishing team from last year, and have done an excellent job with Quintin McCarty highlighting the Pack after a 40.74 ACC anchor. Hudson Williams has also been 42.01 from a flat-start this season (and Luke Miller‘s been 41.50), so there’s time that could be shaved off.

Alabama leads the next group of teams at 2:47.95, a time done at the midseason Tennessee Invitational. Charlie Hawke and Kaique Alves give them two 41s, but they don’t have the depth to really contend with the heavy hitters.

2023-24 NCAA Rankings, Men’s 400 Free Relay

Arizona State, 2:44.23 – 2024 Pac-12s Florida, 2:45.31 – 2024 SECs Notre Dame, 2:45.58 – 2024 ACCs Tennessee, 2:46.11 – 2024 SECs NC State, 2:46.22 – 2024 ACCs Virginia Tech, 2:46.77 – 2024 ACCs Cal, 2:47.93 – 2024 Cal vs Stanford Alabama, 2:47.95 – 2023 Tennessee Invitational Indiana, 2:48.19 – 2024 Big Tens Michigan, 2:48.45 – 2024 Big Tens

Indiana, Michigan, Stanford, Georgia and Texas follow in the 2:48s. The Longhorns could be threats with Luke Hobson in the fold, but just cracking the top-eight would be a win.

Stanford could get a jolt with Andrei Minakov, who split 41.11 last season at NCAAs. Putting him in place of their slowest leg at the Texas Invite—where they went 2:48.54—would push them into top-eight territory.

SWIMSWAM PICKS