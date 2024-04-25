Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #929

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Race Specificity
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  7 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

RSD National/Champ
Wednesday [3/13/24]
C1/W2

Consistency in Effort/Training/Attendance
Time for Extra Ok,
Gains: strength/fitness/technique

150 fr@2:10
100 IM dr @1:45
50 fr @:50
8×25 pads (4r-l/4knuckle)@:30
4×50 fr HVO, work turn, kick thru approach@:50
8×25 pads (4 padpush/4 @feet)@:30

pull
5×50 fr drop breath @:55
3×100 IM Des 1-3 @1:45
3x
    75 fr breath 3-4-5 by 25@1:05
    25 prime G5 Race!@:35

kick
10×25 Max Race!! O=blocks, Prime E=Run,ch
@Coaches

100 scull rebuild w buoy& snorkel

Stroke Groups

Breast
18×75
[3: 25 brst!/25fr/25br kick Fast! 3:Br Long DPC Migrate Fast 25 Br UpTempo! 3: 25 3-1/2-1/r-l mini K Fast! In 11, X2]
[@ 1:20, break @9, 20 Bob reset work Press]

16×25 Mindful Drill (4r-l arms/4Sep 1/4 Sep 2/4 speed drills) @:35

6×50 @1:00 o=@200PP e=@100PP

50 rebuild

4×100 Fins, Br w Dolphin, Des 1-4 to Max!
@1:45

4×100 wd (25 br dr of ch/25 fr)

IM
18×75
[3:fl 3-1/bk 6k-1p/br3-1, 3:bk 6-1/br 3-1/fr 6-1, 3:@400IM PP 3:fl w flutter/bk Vsit/br speed dr, 3: bk spin/br speed dr/fr Fire K CU 11, 3: @200IM PP] @1:15

4×100 IM drill

8×50 [o=4IM PP e=2IM PP @:50]

50 rebuild

16×50 short finz k/s Fast!@:45
50 rebuild
broken 200 IM

wd 4×100

Fly/Back:
    12×25 @ :30
        4-Kick, 4-Drill, 4-Speed Drill
    3x
        25 @:30 Front End
        4×50 @ :50 Middle Split
        25 @ :30 Back End
        50 ez @ 1:30
        3×100 @ 1:50 Fastest Average [75fr/25P, 50/50, 25/75]
        50 ez @ 1:30
        100 Race off Blocks
        ez reset
    16×25 FA @ :30[25,20,TIP]
    
    Warm Down with time
        

Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito

0
