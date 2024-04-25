Daily Swim Coach Workout #929

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Wednesday [3/13/24]

C1/W2

Consistency in Effort/Training/Attendance

Time for Extra Ok,

Gains: strength/fitness/technique

150 fr@2:10

100 IM dr @1:45

50 fr @:50

8×25 pads (4r-l/4knuckle)@:30

4×50 fr HVO, work turn, kick thru approach@:50

8×25 pads (4 padpush/4 @feet)@:30

pull

5×50 fr drop breath @:55

3×100 IM Des 1-3 @1:45

3x

75 fr breath 3-4-5 by 25@1:05

25 prime G5 Race!@:35

kick

10×25 Max Race!! O=blocks, Prime E=Run,ch

@Coaches

100 scull rebuild w buoy& snorkel

Stroke Groups

Breast

18×75

[3: 25 brst!/25fr/25br kick Fast! 3:Br Long DPC Migrate Fast 25 Br UpTempo! 3: 25 3-1/2-1/r-l mini K Fast! In 11, X2]

[@ 1:20, break @9, 20 Bob reset work Press]

16×25 Mindful Drill (4r-l arms/4Sep 1/4 Sep 2/4 speed drills) @:35

6×50 @1:00 o=@200PP e=@100PP

50 rebuild

4×100 Fins, Br w Dolphin, Des 1-4 to Max!

@1:45

4×100 wd (25 br dr of ch/25 fr)

IM

18×75

[3:fl 3-1/bk 6k-1p/br3-1, 3:bk 6-1/br 3-1/fr 6-1, 3:@400IM PP 3:fl w flutter/bk Vsit/br speed dr, 3: bk spin/br speed dr/fr Fire K CU 11, 3: @200IM PP] @1:15

4×100 IM drill

8×50 [o=4IM PP e=2IM PP @:50]

50 rebuild

16×50 short finz k/s Fast!@:45

50 rebuild

broken 200 IM

wd 4×100

Fly/Back:

12×25 @ :30

4-Kick, 4-Drill, 4-Speed Drill

3x

25 @:30 Front End

4×50 @ :50 Middle Split

25 @ :30 Back End

50 ez @ 1:30

3×100 @ 1:50 Fastest Average [75fr/25P, 50/50, 25/75]

50 ez @ 1:30

100 Race off Blocks

ez reset

16×25 FA @ :30[25,20,TIP]



Warm Down with time

