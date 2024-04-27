Boston College Posts Head Coaching Job, Implying Intention To Continue The Program

Boston College has officially posted their head coaching job for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs. The program parted ways with head coach Joe Brinkman and the rest of the staff in January and did not post a job posting until today.

The posting of the head coach job implies that the school does plan to bring the program back. Multiple sources have insisted to SwimSwam throughout the process that the intention was always to bring the program back in the fall.

Back in September 2023, hazing allegations came to light that freshmen swimmers were pressured to binge drink and consume their own vomit during a series of team parties at the beginning of September.

The program was indefinitely suspended and that suspension has since been extended through August of this year. The school finished its hazing investigation in January, concluding that hazing had occurred.

“The decision is based on the University’s finding that hazing occurred this past September, as well as recurring conduct issues and a team culture that has failed to meet the expectations Boston College holds for its student-athletes,” the university said in a statement released to SwimSwam in January via spokesman Jack Dunn.

The next head coach of the program will be only the 4th head coach in program history. Brinkman was hired in August 2022 after Mike Stephens went to take the head coaching job at Hawaii. Stephens was the head coach since 2016 when 45-year head coach Tom Groden resigned. The team is not home to athletic scholarships.