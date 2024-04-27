Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Boston College Posts Head Coaching Job, Implying Intention To Continue The Program

Comments: 2

Boston College has officially posted their head coaching job for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs. The program parted ways with head coach Joe Brinkman and the rest of the staff in January and did not post a job posting until today.

The posting of the head coach job implies that the school does plan to bring the program back. Multiple sources have insisted to SwimSwam throughout the process that the intention was always to bring the program back in the fall.

Back in September 2023, hazing allegations came to light that freshmen swimmers were pressured to binge drink and consume their own vomit during a series of team parties at the beginning of September.

The program was indefinitely suspended and that suspension has since been extended through August of this year. The school finished its hazing investigation in January, concluding that hazing had occurred.

“The decision is based on the University’s finding that hazing occurred this past September, as well as recurring conduct issues and a team culture that has failed to meet the expectations Boston College holds for its student-athletes,” the university said in a statement released to SwimSwam in January via spokesman Jack Dunn.

The next head coach of the program will be only the 4th head coach in program history. Brinkman was hired in August 2022 after Mike Stephens went to take the head coaching job at Hawaii. Stephens was the head coach since 2016 when 45-year head coach Tom Groden resigned. The team is not home to athletic scholarships.

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
I_said_it
24 seconds ago

Good Luck getting a coach willing to deal with that administration.

0
0
Reply
Meathead
7 minutes ago

great news

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!