BC Concludes Hazing Investigation, Extends Swim and Dive Suspension Through August

Boston College has concluded its three-month investigation into allegations of hazing within its combined swim and dive program, determining that hazing occurred last September and extending the teams’ suspension through August as a result.

“The decision is based on the University’s finding that hazing occurred this past September, as well as recurring conduct issues and a team culture that has failed to meet the expectations Boston College holds for its student-athletes,” the university said in a statement released to SwimSwam on Saturday via spokesman Jack Dunn.

The “recurring conduct issues” are likely a reference to hazing discovered within the Eagles’ program in 2022, which was revealed in court documents submitted by BC administrators last October.

“This decision follows sanctions that were issued in December to a number of Swim and Dive team members by the Dean of Students, including University suspension for the spring semester and University probation,” BC’s statement continued. “All team members will also be required to participate in a hazing education program determined by the University. It is the hope of BC Athletics that these measures will enable the program to move forward in the 2024-2025 academic year.”

On Friday, SwimSwam reported that the Eagles had parted way with second-year head coach Joe Brinkman and the rest of their staff while also canceling the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Their coaching staff for this season included assistant coach Brian Keane, assistant coach Alexander Santana, and diving coach Jack Lewis along with Brinkman.

“As a matter of policy, the University does not discuss personnel matters, other than to say that the coaches are no longer with the Swimming and Diving program,” Dunn said.

BC swimmers were accused of pressuring freshmen to binge drink and wear bags of vomit around their necks during a team party that administrators claim was an annual tradition. However, the rumor that freshmen were encouraged to consume their own vomit — started by a letter from an administrator in the Office of the Deane of Students obtained by The Heights — was notably absent from the university’s legal defense last fall.

Last October, a Middlesex Superior Court judge rejected a request for temporary reinstatement by 37 members of the Eagles’ swim and dive program. One day later, they dropped their lawsuit.

“My hope is that the program will learn from this experience and commit itself to ensuring appropriate behavior, meeting University expectations, and creating a positive team culture that will position the program for success in the future,” BC athletic director Blake James said.