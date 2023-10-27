Judge Rejects Boston College Swimmers’ Bid for Reinstatement Amid Hazing Investigation

On Thursday, a judge denied a request for temporary reinstatement by 37 members of the Boston College swim and dive program suspended indefinitely last month amid an ongoing hazing investigation.

Middlesex County Superior Court judge Diane Freniere sided with lawyers for BC’s administration after affidavits were submitted Monday and a hearing was held Tuesday. She acknowledged the “personal pains reported by the plaintiffs” from the loss of their program but ultimately said they failed to prove that the university acted unlawfully by suspending them. She offered a hint of her ruling on Thursday when she rejected the plaintiffs’ request to maintain anonymity in their lawsuit against BC.

BC administrators said their initial investigation featured interviews with 20 team members and evidence from a group chat thread. They claimed the event is an annual tradition, noting that team members were also busted for unspecified hazing in the spring of 2022. The university has since enlisted outside attorneys to interview all 68 team members and complete the official investigation.

“We are very pleased with the judge’s ruling, which affirms our position regarding the gravity of these allegations,” a BC spokesperson said, according to WCVB. “In the meantime, we will continue with our University investigation and conduct process in accordance with our established protocols.”

Even if Freniere had granted the preliminary injunction, BC could have still suspended the teams again after its official internal investigation concluded.

Notably, the allegation of freshmen being forced to consume their own vomit was absent from BC’s legal defense. That allegation was first mentioned in a letter from an administrator in the Office of the Dean of Students that was obtained by The Heights.

Earlier this week, the swimmers’ attorney, Regina Federico, accused BC of depriving her clients of a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials next summer. The university responded by saying “there is no evidence that any of the plaintiffs would qualify for the Olympic Trials or compete in the Olympics.”

BC junior Jack Doyle came within two seconds of qualifying for Olympic Trials in the 200 IM at May’s Pro Swim Series stop in Mission Viejo, but it’s unknown whether he’s involved in the lawsuit because the plaintiffs remain anonymous, at least for now. Ali Kea and Haley Dolan became the first Eagle women to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021.

“We are reviewing the judge’s decision and considering our options,” attorney Andrew Miltenberg, who represents the student-athletes, wrote in a statement.

It’s rare for colleges to self-suspend entire programs for hazing, but it has happened before. In 2015, Western Kentucky suspended its men’s and women’s swimming and diving program for five years in the wake of a hazing scandal that resulted in the termination of the coaching staff. Ultimately, the school cut the program.