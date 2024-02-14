Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kristel Kobrich Ties All-Time Record With Eighth Worlds Final Appearance In Single Event

Chilean veteran Kristel Kobrich continues to make swimming history.

At the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, she is the oldest swimmer to compete in pool events at 38 years of age. She is one year older than 37-year-old Cameroon’s Charly Ndjoume.

In Doha, Kobrich completes his 12th appearance in the World Aquatics Championships. She is, by far, the swimmer with the most appearances. The next ones on the list have nine – including Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and Ukraine’s Andriy Govorov, who in Doha make their ninth appearance.

Most appearances at World Aquatics Championships (including 2024)

Swimmer Appearances
Kristel Kobrich (CHI) 12
Andriy Govorov (UKR) 9
Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 9
Laszlo Cseh (HUN) 9
Edgar Crespo (PAN) 9
Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 9
Karen Torrez (BOL) 8
Irakli Revishvili (GEO) 8
Nicholas Santos (BRA) 8
Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 8
Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) 8
Femke Heemskerk 8
Hang Yu Sze (HKG) 8
Filippo Magnini (ITA) 8
Hanna-Maria Seppala (FIN) 8
Malik Fall (SEN) 8
Therese Alshammar (SWE) 8
Lars Frolander (SWE) 8
Ryosuke Irie (JPN) 8

Kobrich’s first appearance was in 2003, at the World Championships in Barcelona. When Kobrich swam the 1500 freestyle final in Doha, in Lane 8, the swimmer next to her, China’s Yang Peiqi, wasn’t even born when Kobrich made her third World Championships appearance in 2007.

Speaking of 1500 free, by making the final, Kobrich made her eighthth appearance in the final of the event. This marks an all-time record, equaling Federica Pellegrini‘s record in the women’s 200 freestyle.

Swimmers with the most finals appearances at World Aquatics Championships

Swimmer Event Finals appearances Years
Federica Pellegrini ITA Women’s 200 free 8 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
Kristel Kobrich CHI Women’s 1500 free 8 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2024
Katinka Hosszu HUN Women’s 200 IM 7 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022
Ryosuke Irie JPN Men’s 100 back 7 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022
Sarah Sjoestroem SWE Women’s 50 fly 7 2009, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023
Gregorio Paltrinieri ITA Men’s 800 free 7 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024
Therese Alshammar SWE Women’s 50 free 6 1998, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011
Kosuke Kitajima JPN Men’s 100 breast 6 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2013
Ryan Lochte USA Men’s 200 IM 6 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015
Cameron van der Burgh RSA Men’s 50 breast 6 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017
Emily Seebohm AUS Women’s 100 back 6 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017
Ryosuke Irie JPN Men’s 200 back 6 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
Sarah Sjoestroem SWE Women’s 100 fly 6 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
Yuliya Efimova RUS Women’s 50 breast 6 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
Yuliya Efimova RUS Women’s 100 breast 6 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
Katinka Hosszu HUN Women’s 400 IM 6 2009, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022
Nicholas Santos BRA Men’s 50 fly 6 2009, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022
Daiya Seto JPN Men’s 400 IM 6 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023
Farida Osman EGY Women’s 50 fly 6 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023
Katie Ledecky USA Women’s 400 free 6 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023
Katie Ledecky USA Women’s 800 free 6 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023
Sarah Sjoestroem SWE Women’s 50 free 6 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023

In Doha, Sarah Sjostrom will equal this record if she makes the women’s 50 butterfly final

Kobrich’s best finish was 4th place in 2009 and 2011. In 2009, she was just two seconds shy of winning the bronze medal.

She has not made the Olympic Qualifying Time as of yet for 2024. If she does it, she will become only the fifth swimmer to ever appear in six editions of the Olympic Games, tying Sweden’s Therese Alshammar and Lars Frolander, Turkey’s Derya Büyükuncu and Tunisia’s Oussama Mellouli.

3
DerbyContender
21 minutes ago

Viva Chile! I'd love to see her finish here with a medal!

Valentina
29 minutes ago

Kristel is an example of persistance, discipline and hard work! In Chile we are so proud of her!

zzzzz
42 minutes ago

I am a little surprised, that Phelps or Laszlo Cseh is not in the list in one form or another…

