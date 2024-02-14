Kristel Kobrich Ties All-Time Record With Eighth Worlds Final Appearance In Single Event

Chilean veteran Kristel Kobrich continues to make swimming history.
At the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, she is the oldest swimmer to compete in pool events at 38 years of age. She is one year older than 37-year-old Cameroon’s Charly Ndjoume.
In Doha, Kobrich completes his 12th appearance in the World Aquatics Championships. She is, by far, the swimmer with the most appearances. The next ones on the list have nine – including Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and Ukraine’s Andriy Govorov, who in Doha make their ninth appearance.
Most appearances at World Aquatics Championships (including 2024)
|Swimmer
|Appearances
|Kristel Kobrich (CHI)
|12
|Andriy Govorov (UKR)
|9
|Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)
|9
|Laszlo Cseh (HUN)
|9
|Edgar Crespo (PAN)
|9
|Federica Pellegrini (ITA)
|9
|Karen Torrez (BOL)
|8
|Irakli Revishvili (GEO)
|8
|Nicholas Santos (BRA)
|8
|Katinka Hosszu (HUN)
|8
|Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN)
|8
|Femke Heemskerk
|8
|Hang Yu Sze (HKG)
|8
|Filippo Magnini (ITA)
|8
|Hanna-Maria Seppala (FIN)
|8
|Malik Fall (SEN)
|8
|Therese Alshammar (SWE)
|8
|Lars Frolander (SWE)
|8
|Ryosuke Irie (JPN)
|8
Kobrich’s first appearance was in 2003, at the World Championships in Barcelona. When Kobrich swam the 1500 freestyle final in Doha, in Lane 8, the swimmer next to her, China’s Yang Peiqi, wasn’t even born when Kobrich made her third World Championships appearance in 2007.
Speaking of 1500 free, by making the final, Kobrich made her eighthth appearance in the final of the event. This marks an all-time record, equaling Federica Pellegrini‘s record in the women’s 200 freestyle.
Swimmers with the most finals appearances at World Aquatics Championships
|Swimmer
|Event
|Finals appearances
|Years
|Federica Pellegrini ITA
|Women’s 200 free
|8
|2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
|Kristel Kobrich CHI
|Women’s 1500 free
|8
|2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2024
|Katinka Hosszu HUN
|Women’s 200 IM
|7
|2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022
|Ryosuke Irie JPN
|Men’s 100 back
|7
|2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022
|Sarah Sjoestroem SWE
|Women’s 50 fly
|7
|2009, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023
|Gregorio Paltrinieri ITA
|Men’s 800 free
|7
|2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024
|Therese Alshammar SWE
|Women’s 50 free
|6
|1998, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011
|Kosuke Kitajima JPN
|Men’s 100 breast
|6
|2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2013
|Ryan Lochte USA
|Men’s 200 IM
|6
|2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015
|Cameron van der Burgh RSA
|Men’s 50 breast
|6
|2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017
|Emily Seebohm AUS
|Women’s 100 back
|6
|2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017
|Ryosuke Irie JPN
|Men’s 200 back
|6
|2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
|Sarah Sjoestroem SWE
|Women’s 100 fly
|6
|2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
|Yuliya Efimova RUS
|Women’s 50 breast
|6
|2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
|Yuliya Efimova RUS
|Women’s 100 breast
|6
|2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
|Katinka Hosszu HUN
|Women’s 400 IM
|6
|2009, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022
|Nicholas Santos BRA
|Men’s 50 fly
|6
|2009, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022
|Daiya Seto JPN
|Men’s 400 IM
|6
|2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023
|Farida Osman EGY
|Women’s 50 fly
|6
|2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023
|Katie Ledecky USA
|Women’s 400 free
|6
|2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023
|Katie Ledecky USA
|Women’s 800 free
|6
|2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023
|Sarah Sjoestroem SWE
|Women’s 50 free
|6
|2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023
In Doha, Sarah Sjostrom will equal this record if she makes the women’s 50 butterfly final
Kobrich’s best finish was 4th place in 2009 and 2011. In 2009, she was just two seconds shy of winning the bronze medal.
She has not made the Olympic Qualifying Time as of yet for 2024. If she does it, she will become only the fifth swimmer to ever appear in six editions of the Olympic Games, tying Sweden’s Therese Alshammar and Lars Frolander, Turkey’s Derya Büyükuncu and Tunisia’s Oussama Mellouli.
Viva Chile! I’d love to see her finish here with a medal!
Kristel is an example of persistance, discipline and hard work! In Chile we are so proud of her!
I am a little surprised, that Phelps or Laszlo Cseh is not in the list in one form or another…