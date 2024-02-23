Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

After Breaking American Record, Kate Douglass May Not Swim the 50 Free at Olympic Trials

At the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Kate Douglass swam a 23.91 50 free, good for silver behind world record holder Sarah Sjostrom. That broke the previous American record held by Simone Manuel.

Douglass explains that getting through Sarah Sjostrom to reach the top of the podium is an obstacle that many have tried and few have succeeded. She has been training for the 200 IM and she is the reigning world champion in it, so she feels more confident in focusing on that event (that does overlap with the 50 free at the Olympic Trials and the Olympic Games).

  • 0:00 Kate Douglass Introduction
  • 1:03 Managing School While at World Champs
  • 2:37 Gretchen Walsh 19.9 Split & 20.5 50 Free
  • 3:49 100 Free/200 Breast Double
  • 7:10 Managing Time Difference/Travel
  • 8:39 200 IM
  • 9:39 50 Free
  • 11:00 Olympic Trials Schedule
  • 14:30 Mixed Relays
  • 16:24 Takeaways

Pillow
26 minutes ago

In an ideal world with proper training, methinks Mandrew would have matched Douglass in potential and achievement. 🫡

The only two who can be considered world-class in both the 50m free and 200IM.

Last edited 25 minutes ago by Pillow
Paul
32 minutes ago

Right choice. G.Walsh 23.5 and Sjorstrom 23.7 in Paris.

snailSpace
37 minutes ago

The downsides of insane versatility. But the 50 isn’t that taxing and she is a definite medal contender so it’s still a little sad. Maybe she will change her mind.

Pan Fan
41 minutes ago

I think she should swim 50 free at trials and Olympics if qualified.

Markster
Reply to  Pan Fan
39 minutes ago

Interesting thought. I guess going 23 in the 50 free is almost as cool as an Olympic gold medal in the 200 IM

