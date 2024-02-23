After Breaking American Record, Kate Douglass May Not Swim the 50 Free at Olympic Trials

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

At the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Kate Douglass swam a 23.91 50 free, good for silver behind world record holder Sarah Sjostrom. That broke the previous American record held by Simone Manuel.

Douglass explains that getting through Sarah Sjostrom to reach the top of the podium is an obstacle that many have tried and few have succeeded. She has been training for the 200 IM and she is the reigning world champion in it, so she feels more confident in focusing on that event (that does overlap with the 50 free at the Olympic Trials and the Olympic Games).

0:00 Kate Douglass Introduction

Introduction 1:03 Managing School While at World Champs

2:37 Gretchen Walsh 19.9 Split & 20.5 50 Free

3:49 100 Free/200 Breast Double

7:10 Managing Time Difference/Travel

8:39 200 IM

9:39 50 Free

11:00 Olympic Trials Schedule

14:30 Mixed Relays

16:24 Takeaways

