2024 SEC Championships: Day 4 Prelims Scratches – Sims Opts For 200 Fly, Ivey Eyes 100 Back

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Heat sheets for day 4 of the 2024 SEC Championships are out, with several scratches to report. The highest seeded scratch comes in the women’s 100 backstroke, where #7 Meghan Lee (51.99) of Auburn will not compete. Lee was 2nd in Thursday’s 100 butterfly final, touching in a big best time of 50.66. She has two individual entries remaining at the meet: the 200 fly where she’s seeded 5th and the 200 back where she’s ranked 6th.

The only other scratch from within the top sixteen is Vincent Ribeiro in the men’s 100 breast. He was ranked 13th on the psych sheets and has already competed in both the 200 IM (13th place) and 400 IM (22nd place) at this meet. The scratch in this event means he’ll probably be contesting his only other individual entry, the 200 breast, where he’s seeded 5th (1:54.16).

Emma Weyant, who has already claimed double gold at this meet, has scratched out of the 200 fly. She has three more entries for later in the meet: the 1650 free (#4 seed), 200 back (#24 seed), and 200 breast (#31 seed). She’ll have to choose one of those three, given she has competed in two individual events already.

Bella Sims of Florida, who already clocked a victory on night one in the 200 IM (1:51.86), has held her entry in the 200 butterfly. She is ranked 1st with a time of 1:54.05, and will have to choose between the 200 back (#1 seed) and 100 free (#24 seed) for her final individual event of the meet.

Florida 5th year Isabel Ivey has chosen to race the 100 back, meaning she won’t be racing the 100 free later in the meet. She placed 2nd in the 200 IM (1:52.50) on day two and won the 200 free (1:41.85) on Thursday, so the 100 back will be her final individual event.

Top 24 Scratches

Women’s 200 Butterfly

Men’s 200 Butterfly

None to report

Women’s 100 Back

#7 Meghan Lee (Auburn) — 51.99

#23 Jada Surrell-Norwood (Alabama) — 53.55

#24 Gaby Van Brunt (Alabama) — 53.69

Men’s 100 Back

#21 Tommy Hagar (Alabama) — 47.30

#23 Landon Driggers (Tennessee) — 47.51

Women’s 100 Breast

#23 Bella Cothern (Arkansas) — 1:01.31

Men’s 100 Breast