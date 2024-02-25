Gators Bella Sims And Josh Liendo Named 2024 SEC Swimmers of the Championship

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florida Gators Bella Sims and Josh Liendo were named the 2024 SEC Swimmers of the Championship on Saturday, the final day of the meet. Sims went three-for-three in her individual events while Liendo came away with two wins and a runner up finish.

Sims won the 200 IM, 200 fly, and 200 back, setting a new SEC record in the 200 fly (1:51.45). Additionally, she played a big role on the Gators’ relays. She led-off the 800 freestyle relay with a 1:40.90, breaking the SEC record. Her 100 backstroke lead-off on the 400 medley relay came within five-hundredths of the SEC Record and would’ve won the individual event. She capped her meet off by helping her team to a new SEC record in the 400 freestyle relay (3:08.00).

Liendo put up almost same results he did in 2023. He defended his titles in the 100 fly/100 free and collected a bronze medal in the 50 free. The sophomore set SEC meet records in both the 100 fly and 100 free, the former of which he set in prelims at 43.89. In the 100 free final, he got his hand on the wall first in 40.82, breaking Caeleb Dressel‘s meet record as the entire podium broke 41 seconds.

Like Sims, Liendo also played a key role on the Gator relays. As a part of four relays, he helped the Florida men go five-for-five in the relays. He was a part of two SEC meet record-setting quartets: the 800 free and 400 free relays. In the 400 medley relay, he fired off a 42.77 100 fly split, lowering the record for fastest-split that he set at 2023 NCAAs (42.91).

For their efforts, both were awarded the the SEC Commissioner’s Trophy, which is awarded to the student-athletes who score the most individual points at the championships. Sims maxed out at 96 points and was the only swimmer in the meet to win their three individual events. It’s Liendo’s second time winning the men’s trophy and also his second time sharing it with Baylor Nelson, who also scored 91 points.

Florida freshman Conor Gesing and LSU fifth-year Montserrat Lavenant were named the Divers of the Meet. Both won gold on the 3-meter board.

Bella Sims‘ Results, 2024 SEC Championships:

200 IM — 1:51.86 (1st)

200 fly — 1:51.45 (1st), SEC record

200 back — 1:49.04 (1st)

800 free relay — Florida 6:49.65 (1st) — 1:40.90 lead-off, SEC record

200 free relay — Florida 1:26.51 (1st) — 21.88 lead-off

400 medley relay — Florida 3:25.16 (2nd) — 50.07 backstroke lead-off

400 free relay — Florida 3:08.00 (1st), SEC record — 46.54 rolling split

Josh Liendo‘s Results, 2024 SEC Championships:

50 free — 18.83 (3rd)

100 fly — 43.98 (1st), — 43.89 SEC Meet Record in prelims

100 free — 40.82 (1st), SEC Meet Record

800 free relay — Florida 6:06.36 (1st), SEC Meet Record — 1:31.45 rolling split

200 free relay — Florida 1:14.36 (1st) — 18.55 lead-off

400 medley relay — Florida 3:00.49 (1st) — 42.77 100 fly split, fastest-ever

400 freestyle relay — Florida 2:45.31 (1st) — 41.13 lead-off

Baylor Nelson‘s Results, 2024 SEC Championships:

200 IM — 1:41.72 (1st)

400 IM — 3:38.05 (1st)

200 breast — 1:52.43 (3rd)

800 free relay — Texas A&M 6:19.01 (6th) — 1:32.38 lead-off

200 free relay — Texas A&M 1:16.59 (5th) — 19.22 rolling split

400 medley relay — Texas A&M 3:04.72 (4th) — 45.98 100 back lead-off

400 free relay — Texas A&M 2:51.22 (6th) — 43.36 rolling split

Montserrat Lavenant‘s Results, 2024 SEC Championships:

3-meter diving — 359.70 (1st)

1-meter diving — 310.55 (3rd)

Platform diving — 304.80 (2nd)

Conor Gesing‘s Results, 2024 SEC Championships: