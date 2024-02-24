2024 SEC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Finals Heat Sheets

Folks, we’ve reached the final session of the 2024 SEC Championships. We kick things off with the fastest heats of the 1650 free before turning our attention to the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, women’s platform diving, and the 400 freestyle relay.

Florida is ahead in both team races and barring a total collapse, both their men and women should repeat as SEC team champions. But particularly in the men’s standings, the race behind them is a nail-biter. The Georgia men had a huge morning that should catapult them into 2nd place but Auburn and Texas A&M aren’t out of the race yet.

Of note, the Texas A&M men went 1-2-3 in the 200 breaststroke this morning. If they can maintain those seeds they could do a lot of damage, though both Georgia and Auburn have their strengths as well (Georgia has four ‘A’ finalists in the 200 back). The Volunteers are going to have to do something special to get back into that mix but expect the race for 2nd to not be sorted out until the end of the men’s 400 free relays.

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 4

WOMEN:

Florida — 1051.5 Tennessee — 837 Texas A&M — 664.5 Auburn — 625.5 Georgia — 617 Alabama — 473 South Carolina — 459 LSU — 392 Kentucky — 307 Missouri — 281.5 Arkansas — 260 Vanderbilt — 162

MEN:

Florida — 1198.5 Auburn — 837 Tennessee — 822 Georgia — 791 Texas A&M — 757.5 LSU — 431 Missouri — 415 Alabama — 366 South Carolina — 324 Kentucky — 319

Women’s 1650 Freestyle — Timed Final

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

SEC Record: 15:27.84 — Brittany McLean, Georgia (2014)

SEC Championship Record: 15:36.52 — Brittany McLean, Georgia (2016)

Pool Record: 15:38.74 — Stephanie Peacock, UNC (2012)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 15:52.41

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 16:13.73

Top 8:

Abby McCulloh, who was 4th last year, ran away with the final heat of the women’s 1650 freestyle, lapping almost everyone in the field en route to gold. McCulloh clocked 15:40.96, breaking her personal best by almost nine seconds. She improves her NCAA-leading time, lowering it to a mark that would have won at 2023 NCAAs by more than three seconds.

Weyant finished silver in a personal best of her own, breaking 16 minutes for the first time in her career. Her previous best stood at 16:01.59 from her 13th place finish at 2023 NCAAs. Weyant hung around with McCulloh through the first part of the race but McCulloh was able to be more consistent than Weyant in the middle of the race. She was consistently splitting 28-mids compared to Weyant jumping around in the 29-low to mid range. Through the heart of the race, McCulloh just kept putting more distance between her and Weyant.

McCulloh and Weyant were the only two swimmers in the race to break 16 minutes; Hayden Miller rounded out the podium with a season-best 16:02.35 for bronze, improving from her 5th place finish last year.

Out of the early heats, former ACC champion Liberty Williams swam 16:06.49, a big season best, for 5th.

Men’s 1650 Freestyle — Timed Final

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

SEC Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

SEC Championship Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

Pool Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 14:37.31

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 14:53.84

Top 8:

There’s something that you don’t see every day: freshman Andrew Taylor just won the men’s 1650 free title out of the early heats. This afternoon, Taylor swam a massive personal best of 14:38.41, taking a whopping 25.92 seconds off his personal best. Coming into today, Taylor had never broken 15 minutes before; now, he’s well clear of the barrier and has launched himself up NCAA’s top times list this season.

He won the race by .37 seconds as Giovanni Linscheer won the fastest heat in 14:38.78. Linscheer made his move around the 1200-yard mark, gaining ground quickly on Jake Mitchell and the leader Levi Sandidge. Mitchell led through the early part of the race but Sandidge, the defending champ, caught him shortly after the first 500 yards.

Linscheer made his catch quickly and powered away from the field for the heat win and the silver medal. That gives the Gators another 1-2 this meet. As always, they showed off their freestyle depth in this event, going 1-2-6-7.

Sandidge earned bronze in 14:44.24, taking about six-tenths off his season-best.

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Final

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

SEC Record: 1:48.06 — Rhyan White , Alabama (2020)

, Alabama (2020) SEC Championship Record: 1:48.06 — Rhyan White , Alabama (2020)

, Alabama (2020) Pool Record: 1:48.06 — Rhyan White , Alabama (2020)

, Alabama (2020) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34

Top 8:

So in her first SEC Championships, Bella Sims goes three-for-three in her individual events. Sims led the race from start to finish, taking the win in a season-best 1:49.04. Her best sits at 1:48.32 from 2022 Winter Juniors.

Though she led from the start, Josephine Fuller made her work right up until the final touch. Fuller made a charge on the final 50-yards, splitting 27.93 to Sims’ 28.23. The Volunteer ate into Sims lead and was gaining quickly on her but ran out of room to chase her down, earning another silver medal in 1:49.75. It’s a big personal best for Fuller, who’s had another excellent SEC Champs. Fuller’s swim marks her first under 1:50 (her previous best was 1:50.12).

In the 100 back, Fuller and Grana earned the silver and bronze medals and they repeated those finishes here in the 200. Grana swam another best time, taking an additional .63 seconds off the personal best she swam this morning in 1:50.06. She did the same thing in the 100 back, swimming a best in prelims and another in finals.

Amy Riordan came into this meet with a 1:54.05 PB. She was the ‘C’ final winner in 2023. She’s leaving 2024 SECs as the 4th place finisher and a new PB of 1:52.05–a full two second drop.

Men’s 200 Backstroke — Final

NCAA Record: 1:35.73 — Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

SEC Record: 1:35.75 — Shaine Casas, Texas A&M (2021)

SEC Championship Record: 1:36.85 — Shaine Casas, Texas A&M (2021)

Pool Record: 1:37.20 — Shaine Casas, Texas A&M (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

Top 8:

Jonny Marshall has swept the backstrokes at these championships. The Florida freshman jumped on the race from the beginning, turning after the first 50 in 22.16. He continued to lead for the rest of the race, putting up 23.92/24.59/26.01 on the remaining three 50s.

Marshall earned gold in a personal best 1:36.68 which makes him the second-fastest freshman in NCAA history behind Destin Lasco. The time takes down the SEC Championship and pool records but there was another record that mattered more to Marshall: the Florida school record, held by Ryan Lochte. Marshall broke that record of 1:37.68 with this swim–a mark that had stood since 2006. Marshall celebrated in appropriate fashion dropping a “JEAH!” in his post-race interview that immediately made me flash back to 2012.

Last year’s champion Bradley Dunham swam his second personal best of the day, hitting a 1:37.80 for the silver medal. Aidan Stoffle, a fifth-year like Dunham, improved from 4th in 2023 to bronze this year in 1:38.78.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Final

NCAA Record: 45.16 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

SEC Record: 45.83 — Erika Brown, Tennessee (2020)

SEC Championship Record: 45.83 — Erika Brown, Tennessee (2020)

Pool Record: 45.83 — Erika Brown, Tennessee (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

Top 8:

Camille Spink (TENN) — 46.69 Micayla Cronk (FLOR) — 47.61 Brooklyn Douthwright (TENN) — 47.76 Chloe Stepanek (TAMU) — 47.77 Helena Jones (UGA) — 48.27 Polina Nevmovenko (AUB) — 48.70 Diana Petkova (BAMA) — 48.84 Sierra Smith (UMIZ) — 48.94

Men’s 100 Freestyle — Final

NCAA Record: 39.90 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Record: 39.90 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Meet Record: 40.87 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Pool Record: 40.95 — Josh Liendo, Florida (2024)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Breaststroke — Final

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 — Kate Douglass , Virginia (2023)

, Virginia (2023) SEC Record: 2:03.26 — Bethany Galat, Texas A&M (2018)

Meet Record: 2:04.62 — Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M (2018)

Pool Record: 2:04.76 — Caitlin Leverenz, Cal (2012)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Final

NCAA Record: 1:46.91 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

SEC Record: 1:50.08 — Aleksas Savickas, Florida (2023)

Meet Record: 1:50.08 — Aleksas Savickas, Florida (2023)

Pool Record: 1:51.18 — Alex Sanchez, Texas A&M (2024)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

Top 8:

WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING — FINAL

SEC Record: 356.10, Victoria Lamp (TENN) – 2014 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 356.10, Victoria Lamp (TENN) – 2014 SEC Championships

Top 8:

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay — Final

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 — Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, M. Parker, G. Walsh) (2023)

SEC Record: 3:08.97 — Georgia (O. Smoliga, V. Burchill, M. Raab, C. Van Landeghem) (2017)

SEC Championship Record: 3:09.18 — Auburn (J. Meyen, C. Fisch, R. Clevenger, A. Webb)

Pool Record: 3:09.18 — Auburn (J. Meyen, C. Fisch, R. Clevenger, A. Webb)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:14.10

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:16.25

Top 8:

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay — Final

NCAA Record: 2:44.07 — Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, J. Smith, M. McDuff) (2024)

SEC Record: 2:44.07 — Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, J. Smith, M. McDuff) (2024)

SEC Championship Record: 2:46.03 — Auburn (J. Andkjaer, G. Louw, K. Norys, M. Targett) (2009)

Pool Record: 2:46.03 — Auburn (J. Andkjaer, G. Louw, K. Norys, M. Targett) (2009)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:50.44

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 2:51.86

Top 8:

Final Scores

Women:

Men: