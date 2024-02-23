2024 SEC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet

We’re back for the penultimate night of the 2024 SEC Championships in Auburn, AL. This session, we’ve got finals of the 200 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 400 medley relay, and men’s platform diving.

After a day off on Day 3, Bella Sims is back in action in the first event of the session: the women’s 200 fly. Sims leads the field by 1.48 seconds after posting a season-best 1:52.93 in prelims. She set herself up well to make a run at another SEC record, which stands at 1:51.51. Missouri’s Jan Zubik had a great swim in prelims, logging a huge personal best of 1:40.95 for the fastest qualifying time. Martin Espernberger, the newly minted World bronze medalist in the 200-meter edition of this race, sits 2nd (1:41.88) while Jake Magahey is 3rd (1:42.08).

Freshman Miranda Grana continued her excellent championships by swimming the fastest 100 back time out of prelims. Grana hit a personal best 50.99, breaking 51 seconds for the first time in her career. This should be a great race between her, last year’s silver medalist Josephine Fuller, Eboni McCarty, and Isabel Ivey. The three of them are seeded 2nd through 4th after qualifying within .26 seconds of each other.

Jonny Marshall dropped a 44.36 in the men’s 100 back prelims to become the fastest freshman ever in the event. Marshall had a big breakthrough in the backstrokes during midseason invites and he’s found another gear here. Joining him under 45 seconds this morning was Auburn’s Nate Stoffle (44.99). His brother Aidan Stoffle qualified 3rd in 45.12 and defending champion Adam Chaney is also lurking after a 45.27 in prelims.

Mona McSharry, another swimmer fresh off the plane from Doha Worlds, made her presence known in the 100 breaststroke. She’s the defending champion and took down the SEC record at the Tennessee Invite with a blazing 56.87. In prelims, she set a new meet record of 57.06, bettering her gold medal-winning time from last year.

Aleksas Savickas kept the records falling in the men’s 100 breast as he reset Auburn’s pool record. The 2023 champion clocked 51.05. He’s sitting more than a second ahead of the field as Texas A&M’s Alex Sanchez is 2nd (51.19). In the 200 IM earlier this meet, Sanchez swam one of the fastest 50 breast splits we’ve seen, firing off a 27.41.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Final

Make that two SEC records and two SEC individual titles for Bella Sims. Earlier in the meet, she reset the 200 free SEC record leading off the 800 free relay, then followed up with her first individual title in the 200 IM. Now she claims the 200 fly title, setting a new SEC record of 1:51.45.

She broke the previous record by six-hundredths of a second, and was about four-tenths off her personal best 1:51.06. Sims left little doubt that the title would be hers, opening the race in 24.53 and turning at the halfway point in 52.81. She split 58.46 over her final 100-yards, winning the race by almost two seconds.

Greta Pelzek had a big swim to improve on her 7th place finish in 2023 with a silver medal. Pelzek got under 1:54 for the first time in her career, taking another .89 seconds off the personal best she swam in prelims. Sara Stotler held off a charging Zoe Dixon–last night’s 400 IM silver medalist–for bronze in 1:54.87. Stotler finished 3rd in this race last year too, in a time just a hundredth slower than she went in this championship final.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Final

Martin Espernberger (TENN) — 1:40.86 Jan Zubik (UMIZ) — 1:41.20 Jake Magahey (UGA) — 1:41.28 Joaquín González Piñero (FLOR) — 1:41.33 Ryan Merani (UKY) — 1:42.10 Mason Laur (FLOR) — 1:42.32 Clayton Conklin (TAMU) — 1:42.57 Danny Schmidt (AUB) — 1:43.12

With 75-yards to go, the championship final of the men’s 200 butterfly was still anyone’s race. Texas A&M’s Clayton Conklin led through the first 100-yards, turning in 48.26 out in lane 1. Most of the field was separated by about three-tenths. On the other side of the pool in lane 8, Joaquín González Piñero made his move on the third 50, inching a little ahead of the rest of the field.

They swallowed him up quickly though, as Martin Espernberger and Jake Magahey charged. On the last 25 yards, top qualifier Jan Zubik surged and was able to get his hands on the wall in between Espernberger and Magahey. But it was Espernberger who claimed the SEC crown, about a week removed from earning bronze at 2024 Worlds.

Espernberger set a new personal best and pool record of 1:40.86. That marks his first sub-1:41 swim, as his previous best stood at 1:41.39 from 2023 NCAAs. Zubik added .25 seconds from his prelims personal best but came away with the silver medal in 1:41.20, just eight-hundredths ahead of Magahey.

Magahey has really shifted his attention to this event this season. He’s reset his personal best multiple times and he did so again here in the final, dropping another .53 seconds with a 1:41.28. Piñero was just behind with a best time of his own: 1:41.33.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Final

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Final

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Final

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Final

MEN’S PLATFORM – Final

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — Final

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — Final

