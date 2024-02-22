2024 SEC Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheets

It’s time for the third finals session at the 2024 SEC Championships. It’s a shorter session with just finals of the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, and women’s 1-meter diving on tap.

After winning the 500 freestyle yesterday, Emma Weyant owns the fastest qualifying time in the women’s 400 IM, clocking 4:04.62 to lead the field by 3.45 seconds. She’s one of four Gators in the final as Zoe Dixon, Anna Auld, and Julia Podkoscielny made the top 8 as well.

On the men’s side, defending champion Baylor Nelson qualified in 4th (3:41.65) while Georgia’s Ian Grum posted 3:40.08 and earned lane 4. His teammate Jake Magahey (3rd, 3:41.59) and Giovanni Linscheer (2nd, 3:40.63) are also right in the mix as well, though Nelson has been as fast as 3:38.33 already this season making him the favorite still.

Auburn’s Meghan Lee posted a big season best of 51.24 for the fastest time in the women’s 100 fly this morning. She’s sitting just ahead of Olivia Peoples, who swam a personal best 51.38 to qualify in 2nd overall. The 100 fly was a big event for South Carolina; the Gamecocks put two women through to the ‘A’ final: Greta Pelzek (3rd, 51.93) and Nicholle Toh (6th, 52.24).

Josh Liendo broke Jordan Crooks‘s 100 butterfly meet record in prelims this morning, ripping a 43.89. It’s the fastest 100-yard fly we’ve seen in the NCAA outside of an NCAA Championships. He’s well ahead of the field as the 2nd place qualifier is his teammate Scotty Buff. Buff, a freshman, swam a big season-best time of 45.00 in prelims, setting himself up to take a run at his 44.87 PB.

In the women’s 200 freestyle, Isabel Ivey got under 1:43 for the first time from a flat-start this season. She swam 1:42.85, qualifying first overall for the final. Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek isn’t too far behind her (1:43.25). The two used different strategies this morning (Ivey took the race out faster) so watch to see if they stick to those race plans or mix it up for the final.

Crooks usually opts for the 100 fly on this day of a championship meet but today he chose the 200 freestyle. That paid off to the tune of 1:31.45, a new personal best and his first outing sub-1:32. He’s running second behind Macguire McDuff, who also swam a personal best in prelims. He clocked 1:31.40, clipping his previous best of 1:31.56.

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 2

WOMEN:

Tennessee — 475 Florida — 440 Georgia — 363 Auburn — 312.5 Texas A&M — 256.5 Alabama — 250.5 LSU — 230 South Carolina / Kentucky — 173 (tie) Missouri — 168.5 Arkansas — 132 Vanderbilt — 94

MEN:

Florida — 622 Texas A&M — 468 Tennessee — 392 Georgia — 381 Auburn — 373 LSU — 266 Kentucky — 191 Alabama — 187 South Carolina — 183 Missouri — 176

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Final

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

SEC Record: 3:58.23 – Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M (2022)

SEC Championship Record: 3:58.35 – Elizabeth Beisel, Florida (2012)

Pool Record: 3:56.54 – Katinka Hosszu, USC (2012)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Final

NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand, ASU (2023)

SEC Record: 3:33.42 – Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017)

SEC Championship Record: 3:35.76 – Hugo Gonzalez, Auburn (2018)

Pool Record: 3:37.31 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Final

NCAA Record: 48.86 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

SEC Record: 48.51 – Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)

SEC Championship Record: 48.99 – Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)

Pool Record: 49.38 – Erika Brown, Tennessee (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.20

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Final

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel , Florida (2018)

SEC Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Championship Record: 43.89 — Josh Liendo, Florida (2024)

Pool Record: 43.89 — Josh Liendo, Florida (2024)

, Florida (2024) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Final

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, Cal (2015)

SEC Record: 1:40.90 – Bella Sims, Florida (2024)

SEC Championship Record: 1:40.90 – Bella Sims, Florida (2024)

Pool Record: 1:40.90 – Bella Sims, Florida (2024)

, Florida (2024) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.31

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Final

NCAA Record: 1:29.15 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

SEC Record: 1:29.48 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2021)

SEC Championship Record: 1:29.48 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2021)

Pool Record: 1:30.11 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85

WOMEN’S 1-METER DIVING – FINALS

SEC Record: 375.53, Brooke Schultz (UARK) – 2019 Arkansas vs Houston

SEC Championship Record: 364.30, Lauren Reedy (MIZ) – 2017

Team Scores Thru Day 3

Women:

Men: