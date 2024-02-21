2024 SEC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheets

After things got underway with relays and diving on Monday and Tuesday, the first full day of action at the 2024 SEC Championships is here.

Following the traditional NCAA schedule, this first prelim session features heats in the women’s and men’s 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free.

The big news from the heat sheets and the prelims scratch report is that Bella Sims won’t contest the 500 freestyle, an event where she owns the top time in the NCAA this season (4:32.53). Instead, Sims is entered NT in the 200 IM. Her best time in the event is a 1:52.73 from 2022 Winter Juniors. Her teammate Isabel Ivey owns the conference’s top time this season (1:54.18) and she’ll also race the 200 IM today.

Sims dropping the 500 free clears the way for Rachel Stege to really take control of the race. Sims and Stege had a great battle at the Georgia Fall Invite; Sims won the race but Stege swam a massive personal best time of 4:32.87. That time gives her an almost three second advantage on the rest of the field heading into the day.

In the men’s 500 freestyle, Jake Magahey and Charlie Hawke will race side by side in the final heat. Leading off the 800 freestyle relay yesterday, Hawke swam a 1:30.75, dropping .45 seconds off his personal best. He comes into the 500 freestyle with a personal best 4:12.91 from midseason and Magahey holds down the top seed with a 4:10.60. Defending champion Jake Mitchell races two heats earlier.

Along with Mitchell, Baylor Nelson and Jordan Crooks are also getting set to defend their 2023 crowns. Nelson and Crooks are the top seeds in their respective events. Nelson is seeded with a 1:41.33 in the 200 IM and Crooks comes in with his 18.40 50 freestyle from midseason. He and Josh Liendo–who raced on the 800 free relay on Day 1 rather than the 200 medley–are the only two in the conference who have been sub-19 seconds this season but look for that to change this morning.

Team Scores Thru Day 1

Women:

Auburn — 167 Florida — 160 Tennessee — 147 LSU — 146 Georgia — 134 Texas A&M — 129 Alabama — 127 Missouri — 107 South Carolina — 99 Kentucky — 98 Vanderbilt — 62

Men:

Texas A&M — 199 Florida — 180 Tennessee — 155 Georgia — 150 Auburn — 127 Alabama — 116 Missouri — 111 LSU — 106 Kentucky — 101 South Carolina — 93

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 4:32.53, Brittany MacLean (UGA) – 2014 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 4:33.10, Brittany MacLean (UGA) – 2016

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships

SEC Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020

(FLOR) – 2020 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36

WOMEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:51.62, Meghan Small (TENN) – 2019 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:51.62, Meghan Small (TENN) – 2019

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:56.90

MEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018

(FLOR) – 2018 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:41.03

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:43.14

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 20.79, Maggie MacNeil (LSU) / Gretchen Walsh (UVA) — 2023 NCAAs / 2023 Tennessee Invite

SEC Record: 20.79, Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 2023 NCAA Championships

(LSU) – 2023 NCAA Championships SEC Championship Record: 20.98, Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 17.93, Jordan Crooks (TENN) — 2023

(TENN) — 2023 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

