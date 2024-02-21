2024 SEC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Scratches – #1 Bella Sims Out of 500, In 2 IM as #74

2024 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 19 – February 24, 2024
- James E. Martin Aquatic Center — Auburn, AL
- Defending Champions: Florida
- Start Times (Central Time): 9:30 am prelims/5:30 pm finals
- Day 1 (diving only): 11 am prelims/4:20 pm finals
- Day 2: 11 am prelims (diving only)/ 5 pm (relays only)
- Day 1 Finals Recap
Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet
The thrilling rematch of the Georgia Invite’s 500 freestyle is going to have to wait. After dueling up and down the pool for 20 lengths last November, Florida first-year Bella Sims has scratched out of the 500 and will not square off against Georgia’s Rachel Stege.
Sims, who held down the top seed with her 4:32.53 from the aforementioned meet, is also the top seed in the 4oo IM (4:01.47), 200 fly (1:54.05), and 200 back (1:51.15). Interestingly, it appears that Sims will swim the 200 IM on Day 2 of the SEC Champs.
The Florida freshman, who is also the #24 seed in the 100 free (49.20) and the #2 seed in the 200 free (1:43.04), a race she just broke the SEC record in by virtue of her 1:40.90 lead-off, has opted to appear in the very first heat of the 200 IM. Entered with No Time, Bella Sims will swim in lane three in the first of eight heats.
Joining Sims in the 200 IM is fellow Gator Isabel Ivey. In her first SEC Champs, Ivey enters as the top seed in the event (1:54.18) but will have not only Zoie Hartman and Josephine Fuller to worry about but also Sims.
To focus on the 200 IM and other events like the 100 fly(50.60) and 200 free(1:43.03) where she is the top seed, Ivey has scratched out of this morning’s 50 free, where she was the #7 seed (22.29).
Outside of the two Gators, the only other top eight to scratch an event this morning is Georgia’s Ian Grum. Grum’s scratch makes some sense as he is the #2 seed in the 400 IM (3:40.41), and he holds down the 4th seed in the 200 fly (1:43.24) and 200 back (1:38.88).
All Top-24 Scratches
- W 500 Free
- #1 Bella Sims (Florida) – 4:32.53
- #12 Chloe Stepanek (Texas A&M) – 4:42.60
- #17 Amy Riordan (South Carolina) – 4:43.82
- #24 Mia Abruzzo (Georgia) – 4:47.40
- M 500 Free
- #12 Bradley Dunham (Georgia) – 4:17.80
- W 200 IM
- #16 Abigail Ahrens (Texas A&M) – 1:59.42
- #18 Miranda Grana (Texas A&M) – 1:59.58
- #24 Olivia Theall (Texas A&M) – 2:00.21
- M 200 IM
- #8 Ian Grum (Georgia) – 1:44.15
- #23 Thomas Shomper (Texas A&M) – 1:46.25
- W 50 Free
- #7 Isabel Ivey (Florida) – 22.29
- #21 Josephine Fuller (Tennessee) – 22.63
- M 50 Free
- #12 Ruard Van Renen (Georgia) – 19.53
