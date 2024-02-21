Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 SEC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Scratches – #1 Bella Sims Out of 500, In 2 IM as #74

by Mark Wild 14

February 21st, 2024 College, News, SEC

2024 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet

The thrilling rematch of the Georgia Invite’s 500 freestyle is going to have to wait. After dueling up and down the pool for 20 lengths last November, Florida first-year Bella Sims has scratched out of the 500 and will not square off against Georgia’s Rachel Stege.

Sims, who held down the top seed with her 4:32.53 from the aforementioned meet, is also the top seed in the 4oo IM (4:01.47), 200 fly (1:54.05), and 200 back (1:51.15). Interestingly, it appears that Sims will swim the 200 IM on Day 2 of the SEC Champs.

The Florida freshman, who is also the #24 seed in the 100 free (49.20) and the #2 seed in the 200 free (1:43.04), a race she just broke the SEC record in by virtue of her 1:40.90 lead-off, has opted to appear in the very first heat of the 200 IM. Entered with No Time, Bella Sims will swim in lane three in the first of eight heats.

Joining Sims in the 200 IM is fellow Gator Isabel Ivey. In her first SEC Champs, Ivey enters as the top seed in the event (1:54.18) but will have not only Zoie Hartman and Josephine Fuller to worry about but also Sims.

To focus on the 200 IM and other events like the 100 fly(50.60) and 200 free(1:43.03) where she is the top seed, Ivey has scratched out of this morning’s 50 free, where she was the #7 seed (22.29).

Outside of the two Gators, the only other top eight to scratch an event this morning is Georgia’s Ian Grum. Grum’s scratch makes some sense as he is the #2 seed in the 400 IM (3:40.41), and he holds down the 4th seed in the 200 fly (1:43.24) and 200 back (1:38.88).

All Top-24 Scratches

 

 

14
WV Swammer
1 hour ago

She is going to absolutely body that first heat dear lord

2
0
Reply
Bill Lumberg
1 hour ago

i’d like to see conference and NCAA’s in LCM during an olympic year. Better prep

7
-14
Reply
bob
Reply to  Bill Lumberg
30 minutes ago

I agree.At least in olympic years, but if I was in charge it would be lcm whenever possible in any year.I,m Canadian and we just had our usual menu of local clubs invitationals and provincials this week.Most of our clubs operate in 25m pools with exposure to 50m only when they travel to big meets in the city.So when they travel to the city for provincials it drives me crazy to see the host cut the pool in half and make it a 25m meet.For what?The ultimate goal is the Olympics which will always be 50m.I think it must be very beneficial to get as much 50m practice as possible.I had 3 of my kids as swimmers who trained in… Read more »

3
-2
Reply
This Guy
Reply to  Bill Lumberg
4 minutes ago

Only a handful of these swimmers will be participating in the Olympics and 95% of these swimmers are at the pinnacle meet of their careers. Training specifically for this. Dont change it up for anything else.

You could argue for SCM but I’m totallly against LCM. Short course is what NCAA swimming is all about

0
0
Reply
Long Strokes
1 hour ago

Bella Sims is a generational talent. Go Bella!

9
-10
Reply
ArtVanDeLegh10
Reply to  Long Strokes
1 hour ago

She’s good but generational talent might be a stretch.

9
-7
Reply
RMS
Reply to  ArtVanDeLegh10
1 hour ago

Not really. She’s very versatile and can swim pretty much anything. Winning Olympic silver at 16 on a relay is also very impressive.

6
-7
Reply
Caleb
Reply to  RMS
43 minutes ago

“Generational talent” is so overused it doesn’t mean much, but it *should* mean a talent that comes along once a generation. i.e Phelps, Ledecky, Milak, McIntosh (it looks like)

10
0
Reply
Kachow
Reply to  ArtVanDeLegh10
1 hour ago

Considering she could win all but maybe 3 events at SECs I’d says she’s a generational talent.

4
-13
Reply
doe
Reply to  Kachow
3 seconds ago

Gretchen Walsh is way better.

0
0
Reply
Sean
1 hour ago

Anyone know Bella’s PB in the 2 IM?

1
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Sean
1 hour ago

1:52.73 from December 2022

15
0
Reply
swimmer
Reply to  Sean
1 hour ago

152.73

2
0
Reply
Austinpoolboy
Reply to  Sean
1 hour ago

Cool move. Gather data pre NCAA.

3
0
Reply

