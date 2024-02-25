2024 SEC Championships: Florida Women Earn Their Second Straight Team Title

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Final Scores

Florida — 1391.5 Tennessee — 1190 Texas A&M — 926.5 Auburn — 879.5 Georgia — 822 Alabama — 686 South Carolina — 629 LSU — 579 Kentucky — 446 Arkansas — 373 Missouri — 332.5 Vanderbilt — 194

For the second straight year, the Gator women are the SEC Champions. It’s their 19th overall conference title, extending their lead on the most wins of any SEC women’s team. Georgia ranks next highest with 12 titles. The majority of Florida’s titles come from their 15 year streak from 1981 to 1996.

Over the course of the meet, they racked up 1391.5 points, winning by 201.5 points ahead of the second-place Tennessee Volunteers.

It’s the fourth-highest point totals scored by a winning team, trailing only Georgia’s teams in 2014, 2015, and 2013 when the Bulldogs earned 1589, 1450, and 1420 points, respectively.

Gator Event Winners:

Last year, Florida only won two events: the 800 freestyle relay and 400 IM (Emma Weyant). They exploded this year, 13 events including four of the five relays. They also set four SEC records.

Freshman Bella Sims factored in all four of those; she set the 200 free record (1:40.90) leading off the 800 freestyle relay (6:49.65), then followed up with another record in the 200 fly (1:51.45). In the last event of the meet she, Isabel Ivey, Lainy Kruger, and Micayla Cronk combined for a 3:08.00 400 freestyle relay conference record.

Sims won the women’s high point award, courtesy of the 96 points she racked up from her three individual event wins. She and other newcomers Ivey and Camyla Monroy were all in the top 5 individual points scorers for the Gators.

While they’ll lose Ivey next year, the majority of their points scorers are expected to return. Madison Kolessar (30 points) and Amanda Ray (25 points) are the only seniors (or fifth-years) on the scorers list aside from Ivey, which means the Gators will return their top 14 points scorers.

The average points scored from their points scorers was 50.88.

In addition to the boost they got from all their individual event wins, Florida’s made massive improvements in their relays over the last two seasons.

Florida Relay Finishes: 2022 – 2024

Relay 2022 Finish Points Scored 2023 Finish Points Scored 2024 Finish Points Scored 200 Freestyle Relay 5th 50 3rd 54 1st 64 400 Freestyle Relay 3rd 54 2nd 56 1st 64 800 Freestyle Relay 4th 52 1st 64 1st 64 200 Medley Relay 10th 34 2nd 56 1st 64 400 Medley Relay 7th 46 3rd 54 2nd 56 Total 236 294 312

Next, the team aim to carry their momentum to NCAAs, which will be held in Athens, Georgia from March 20-23. At 2023 NCAAs, Florida finished 9th with 179 points. That was an improvement on their 2022 finish where they placed 13th with 115 points.

Gator Individual Scorers: