Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 SEC Championships: Florida Women Earn Their Second Straight Team Title

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Final Scores

  1. Florida — 1391.5
  2. Tennessee — 1190
  3. Texas A&M — 926.5
  4. Auburn — 879.5
  5. Georgia — 822
  6. Alabama — 686
  7. South Carolina — 629
  8. LSU — 579
  9. Kentucky — 446
  10. Arkansas — 373
  11. Missouri — 332.5
  12. Vanderbilt — 194

For the second straight year, the Gator women are the SEC Champions. It’s their 19th overall conference title, extending their lead on the most wins of any SEC women’s team. Georgia ranks next highest with 12 titles. The majority of Florida’s titles come from their 15 year streak from 1981 to 1996.

Over the course of the meet, they racked up 1391.5 points, winning by 201.5 points ahead of the second-place Tennessee Volunteers.

It’s the fourth-highest point totals scored by a winning team, trailing only Georgia’s teams in 2014, 2015, and 2013 when the Bulldogs earned 1589, 1450, and 1420 points, respectively.

Gator Event Winners:

Last year, Florida only won two events: the 800 freestyle relay and 400 IM (Emma Weyant). They exploded this year, 13 events including four of the five relays. They also set four SEC records.

Freshman Bella Sims factored in all four of those; she set the 200 free record (1:40.90) leading off the 800 freestyle relay (6:49.65), then followed up with another record in the 200 fly (1:51.45). In the last event of the meet she, Isabel Ivey, Lainy Krugerand Micayla Cronk combined for a 3:08.00 400 freestyle relay conference record.

Sims won the women’s high point award, courtesy of the 96 points she racked up from her three individual event wins. She and other newcomers Ivey and Camyla Monroy were all in the top 5 individual points scorers for the Gators.

While they’ll lose Ivey next year, the majority of their points scorers are expected to return. Madison Kolessar (30 points) and Amanda Ray (25 points) are the only seniors (or fifth-years) on the scorers list aside from Ivey, which means the Gators will return their top 14 points scorers.

The average points scored from their points scorers was 50.88.

In addition to the boost they got from all their individual event wins, Florida’s made massive improvements in their relays over the last two seasons.

Florida Relay Finishes: 2022 – 2024

Relay 2022 Finish Points Scored 2023  Finish Points Scored 2024 Finish Points Scored
200 Freestyle Relay 5th 50 3rd 54 1st 64
400 Freestyle Relay 3rd 54 2nd 56 1st 64
800 Freestyle Relay 4th 52 1st 64 1st 64
200 Medley Relay 10th 34 2nd 56 1st 64
400 Medley Relay 7th 46 3rd 54 2nd 56
Total 236 294 312

Next, the team aim to carry their momentum to NCAAs, which will be held in Athens, Georgia from March 20-23. At 2023 NCAAs, Florida finished 9th with 179 points. That was an improvement on their 2022 finish where they placed 13th with 115 points.

Gator Individual Scorers:

  1. Bella Sims, Freshman — 96 points
  2. Isabel Ivey, Fifth-Year/ Emma Weyant, Junior — 92 points
  3. (tie)
  4. Camyla Monroy, Freshman — 88 points
  5. Micayla Cronk, Junior — 81 points
  6. Zoe Dixon, Sophomore — 79 points
  7. Lainy Kruger, Freshman — 63 points
  8. Aris Runnels, Junior — 58 points
  9. Molly Mayne, Freshman — 54 points
  10. Anna Auld, Junior — 44 points
  11. Catherine Choate, Freshman / Olivia Peoples, Junior — 43 points
  12. (tie)
  13. Carina Lumia, Sophomore — 38 points
  14. Camille DeBoer, Sophomore — 35.5 points
  15. Madison Kolessar, Senior — 30 points
  16. Julia Podkoscielny, Freshman — 28 points
  17. JoJo Ramey, Freshman — 27 points
  18. Amanda Ray, Senior — 25 points
  19. Carly Meeting, Freshman — 23 points
  20. Caroline Pennington, Junior — 16 points
  21. Grace Rainey, Freshman — 13 points

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!