Katja Dedekind on Chasing 3rd Paralympics, Why Swimmers are Adrenaline Junkies

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Katja Dedekind is a 2x Paralympian, 2x Para world champion, and Para Commonwealth Games champion. Competing in the S13 (visually impaired) classification, Katja has racked up numerous accolades over her career which started when she was just 15. Dedekind discusses having a pro career, choosing swimming over goalball, and why swimmers are adrenaline junkies.

0:00 Katja Dedekind Introduction

1:50 Why Swimmers Are Adrenaline Junkies

8:05 Becoming a Sprinter

12:20 Playing Goal Ball

16:09 Having a Pro Career in Swimming

22:00 Training in an Olympic Year

26:34 Separating Swimming from Humanity

