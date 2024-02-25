Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NC State Men Claim Their Third-Straight ACC Championship Title With 1499.5 Points

by Sean Griffin 0

February 25th, 2024 ACC, College, News

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Wolfpack claimed victory in five individual swimming events as well as three relays, with two relay American records along the way. They ultimately defended their title, winning for the third-straight year with 1499.5 points. Only one other team broke into the 1000-point realm, showcasing how dominant NC State truly was this year. Of note, this was the 33rd ACC swimming title for the Wolfpack.

One of the big highlights from this past week was their two relay American records. They touched 1st on night one in the 200 medley relay, breaking the American record in a time of 1:21.86. However, just minutes later, the Florida men would reset the mark at the SEC Championships. One day later, the Pack would set a new American mark in the 200 free relay (1:14.44), which still stands as we approach the NCAA Championships in just one month. Quintin McCarty (18.93), Larry Salls (18.53), Noah Henderson (18.45), and Luke Miller (18.53) comprised the free relay quartet.

Freshman Daniel Diehl led the way with 81 individual points this weekend, with Kyle Ponsler (80 points) and Aiden Hayes (78 points) scoring highly as well. Beyond the top performers, depth is what really shined through for the Pack. Every swimmer scored well into the double digits, with 10 athletes scoring more than 60 points.

Next up for the Wolfpack is the NCAA Championships, which commence on March 27th in Indianapolis. They will have the opportunity to build upon their 5th place showing from last year, where they scored 373.5 points, just 5.5 points behind 4th place Indiana.

Event Wins

Individual Scorers

  • Daniel Diehl — 81 points
  • Kyle Ponsler — 80 points
  • Aiden Hayes — 78 points
  • Quintin McCarty – 71.5 points
  • Noah Bowers — 71 points
  • Luke Miller — 70 points
  • Arsenio Bustos — 68 points
  • Kacper Stokowski — 68 points
  • Sam Hoover — 67 points
  • Noah Henderson — 62 points
  • Ross Dant — 58 points
  • Hunter Tapp — 57 points
  • James Plage — 55 points
  • Owen Lloyd — 54 points
  • Jerry Fox — 52 points
  • Renato Calderaro — 49 points
  • Hudson Williams — 47 points
  • James Ewing — 46 points
  • Larry Salls — 36 points

Final Team Scores

  1. NC State — 1499.5 points
  2. Notre Dame — 1038.5 points
  3. Virginia Tech — 960.5 points
  4. Louisville — 885.5 points
  5. Virginia — 768.5 points
  6. Florida State — 762 points
  7. Pittsburgh — 647 points
  8. North Carolina — 616 points
  9. Georgia Tech — 575.5 points
  10. Duke — 287 points
  11. Miami — 122 points

Instagram Post

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!