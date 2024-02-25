NC State Men Claim Their Third-Straight ACC Championship Title With 1499.5 Points

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State men / Virginia women
- Full Event Schedule
- Championship Central
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap | Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap | Day 5 Finals Recap
The Wolfpack claimed victory in five individual swimming events as well as three relays, with two relay American records along the way. They ultimately defended their title, winning for the third-straight year with 1499.5 points. Only one other team broke into the 1000-point realm, showcasing how dominant NC State truly was this year. Of note, this was the 33rd ACC swimming title for the Wolfpack.
One of the big highlights from this past week was their two relay American records. They touched 1st on night one in the 200 medley relay, breaking the American record in a time of 1:21.86. However, just minutes later, the Florida men would reset the mark at the SEC Championships. One day later, the Pack would set a new American mark in the 200 free relay (1:14.44), which still stands as we approach the NCAA Championships in just one month. Quintin McCarty (18.93), Larry Salls (18.53), Noah Henderson (18.45), and Luke Miller (18.53) comprised the free relay quartet.
Freshman Daniel Diehl led the way with 81 individual points this weekend, with Kyle Ponsler (80 points) and Aiden Hayes (78 points) scoring highly as well. Beyond the top performers, depth is what really shined through for the Pack. Every swimmer scored well into the double digits, with 10 athletes scoring more than 60 points.
Next up for the Wolfpack is the NCAA Championships, which commence on March 27th in Indianapolis. They will have the opportunity to build upon their 5th place showing from last year, where they scored 373.5 points, just 5.5 points behind 4th place Indiana.
Event Wins
- 200 Medley Relay: Aiden Hayes, Samuel Hoover, Luke Miller, Quintin McCarty — 1:21.86 (American Record At Time Of Swim, Was Broken By Florida Minutes Later)
- 200 Freestyle Relay: Quintin McCarty, Larry Salls, Noah Henderson, Luke Miller — 1:14.44 (American Record)
- 200 IM: Arsenio Bustos — 1:40.75
- 400 IM: Kyle Ponsler — 3:41.18
- 200 Butterfly: Noah Bowers — 1:39.65
- 100 Backstroke: Kacper Stokowski — 44.36
- 400 Medley Relay: Kacper Stokowski, Sam Hoover, Luke Miller, Quintin McCarty — 3:02.20
- 1650 Freestyle: Ross Dant — 14:39.34
Individual Scorers
- Daniel Diehl — 81 points
- Kyle Ponsler — 80 points
- Aiden Hayes — 78 points
- Quintin McCarty – 71.5 points
- Noah Bowers — 71 points
- Luke Miller — 70 points
- Arsenio Bustos — 68 points
- Kacper Stokowski — 68 points
- Sam Hoover — 67 points
- Noah Henderson — 62 points
- Ross Dant — 58 points
- Hunter Tapp — 57 points
- James Plage — 55 points
- Owen Lloyd — 54 points
- Jerry Fox — 52 points
- Renato Calderaro — 49 points
- Hudson Williams — 47 points
- James Ewing — 46 points
- Larry Salls — 36 points
Final Team Scores
- NC State — 1499.5 points
- Notre Dame — 1038.5 points
- Virginia Tech — 960.5 points
- Louisville — 885.5 points
- Virginia — 768.5 points
- Florida State — 762 points
- Pittsburgh — 647 points
- North Carolina — 616 points
- Georgia Tech — 575.5 points
- Duke — 287 points
- Miami — 122 points