NC State Men Claim Their Third-Straight ACC Championship Title With 1499.5 Points

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Wolfpack claimed victory in five individual swimming events as well as three relays, with two relay American records along the way. They ultimately defended their title, winning for the third-straight year with 1499.5 points. Only one other team broke into the 1000-point realm, showcasing how dominant NC State truly was this year. Of note, this was the 33rd ACC swimming title for the Wolfpack.

One of the big highlights from this past week was their two relay American records. They touched 1st on night one in the 200 medley relay, breaking the American record in a time of 1:21.86. However, just minutes later, the Florida men would reset the mark at the SEC Championships. One day later, the Pack would set a new American mark in the 200 free relay (1:14.44), which still stands as we approach the NCAA Championships in just one month. Quintin McCarty (18.93), Larry Salls (18.53), Noah Henderson (18.45), and Luke Miller (18.53) comprised the free relay quartet.

Freshman Daniel Diehl led the way with 81 individual points this weekend, with Kyle Ponsler (80 points) and Aiden Hayes (78 points) scoring highly as well. Beyond the top performers, depth is what really shined through for the Pack. Every swimmer scored well into the double digits, with 10 athletes scoring more than 60 points.

Next up for the Wolfpack is the NCAA Championships, which commence on March 27th in Indianapolis. They will have the opportunity to build upon their 5th place showing from last year, where they scored 373.5 points, just 5.5 points behind 4th place Indiana.

Event Wins

Individual Scorers

Daniel Diehl — 81 points

Kyle Ponsler — 80 points

Aiden Hayes — 78 points

— 78 points Quintin McCarty – 71.5 points

Noah Bowers — 71 points

Luke Miller — 70 points

Arsenio Bustos — 68 points

Kacper Stokowski — 68 points

Sam Hoover — 67 points

Noah Henderson — 62 points

Ross Dant — 58 points

Hunter Tapp — 57 points

James Plage — 55 points

Owen Lloyd — 54 points

Jerry Fox — 52 points

Renato Calderaro — 49 points

Hudson Williams — 47 points

James Ewing — 46 points

Larry Salls — 36 points

Final Team Scores

NC State — 1499.5 points Notre Dame — 1038.5 points Virginia Tech — 960.5 points Louisville — 885.5 points Virginia — 768.5 points Florida State — 762 points Pittsburgh — 647 points North Carolina — 616 points Georgia Tech — 575.5 points Duke — 287 points Miami — 122 points

