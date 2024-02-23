2024 ACC Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The ACC Swimming and Diving Championships continue this morning with prelims of the 200 fly, 100 back, and 100 breast. Notably, a couple swimmers who own a conference record will be aiming for the conference record in the event.

On the women’s side, UVA’s Alex Walsh set the ACC record at 1:50.23 at last year’s NCAAs despite not competing in this event at last year’s conference championship. Walsh is at the very bottom of the psych sheet with a “NT.”

On the men’s side, Noah Nichols is the defending champion in the 100 breast, and he set the ACC record with that win last year, but Louisville’s Denis Petrashov pipped that record at NCAAs. They’ll face off a tight field that also includes Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti, who has the fastest time in the conference this season.

Beyond the individual titles at stake, this morning could have huge implications for some key battles in the team standings. That’s especially true on the men’s side, where Notre Dame holds a sizable lead over Virginia Tech and Louisville in the race for second second. The Fighting Irish’s best ACC finish coming into this meet was a third place effort in 2017.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3

Women:

Virginia — 846.5 Louisville — 682 NC State — 573 Duke — 433.5 UNC — 401.5 Virgina Tech — 308.5 Notre Dame — 276 Florida State — 266 Pitt — 226 Miami — 221 Georgia Tech — 220

Men:

NC State — 812.5 Notre Dame — 559.5 Virginia Tech — 469.5 Louisville — 458 Florida State — 386 UNC — 380 Virginia — 344.5 Pitt — 315 Georgia Tech — 309 Duke — 164 Miami — 94

Women’s 200 Butterfly

NCAA Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships

ACC Record: 1:50.23, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.92

Top 8:

Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 1:52.05 Abby Harter (Virgina) – 1:55.01 Tess Howley (Virginia) – 1:55.24 Martina Peroni (Duke) – 1:55.52 Edith Jernstedt (Florida State) – 1:55.94 Elizabeth Vannote (UNC) – 1:56.63 Maggie Schalow (Virginia) – 1:56.95 Catherine Purnell (Duke) – 1:57.61

Well, that didn’t take long. Alex Walsh hasn’t swum this event since she broke the ACC record with a 1:50.23 to take 2nd at last year’s NCAA championships. So, she was seeded this morning with a “No Time” and swam in the very first heat. She didn’t need anyone to push her, though, as she popped a 1:52.05 to break the ACC meet record and move to #4 in the nation this season, behind a trio of Texas Longhorns. Unsurprisingly, Walsh’s time held up as the fastest time of the morning.

Walsh was one of four Cavalier women to qualify for tonight’s A-final. Abby Harter (1:55.01) and Tess Howley (1:55.24) posted the 2nd and 3rd fastest times of the morning, and Maggie Schalow (1:56.95) qualified 7th.

Duke started the morning off strong by qualifying two A-finalists. Martina Peroni (1:55.52) had the 4th-fastest time of the morning, and Catherine Purnell (1:57.61) just beat out NC State’s Grace Sheble (1:57.81) for the #8 spot.

Two women who qualified in the top eight improved other seed time. Florida State’s Edith Jernstedt was just better than her seed time with a 1:55.94 this morning, although she was still about two second shy of her lifetime best of 1:54.64, which she set in prelims of last year’s NCAA championship en route to making the B-final there. UNC’s Ellie Vannote took nearly two seconds off seed time with a 1:56.63; she’s been as fast 1:54.07.

Men’s 200 Butterfly

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (Louisville) – 2022 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (Louisville) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.16

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.57

Women’s 100 Backstroke

NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 49.25, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.36

Men’s 100 Backstroke

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (Georgia) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 43.93, Kacper Stokowski (NC State) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 44.04, Coleman Stewart (NC State) – 2020/ Kacper Stokowski (NC State) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.70

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 56.72, Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2022 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record:56.72, Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.73

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (Indiana) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 50.78, Denis Petrashov (Louisville) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 50.82, Noah Nichols (Virginia)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 51.90

Women’s Platform Diving