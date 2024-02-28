Todd DeSorbo Analyzes Virginia Women’s and Men’s Teams After ACC Championships

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
The University of Virginia women won their 5th straight (and 20th overall) ACC team title this past week in Greensboro while the UVA men placed 5th. Head coach Todd DeSorbo shares his thoughts on how his team performed overall at the conference championship.
- 0:00 Todd DeSorbo Introduction
- 0:46 5th Consecutive Women’s ACC Title
- 5:49 Gretchen Walsh
- 14:20 Alex Walsh
- 17:20 Preparing for ACCs
- 19:56 Men’s Team at ACCs
- 23:38 Balancing the Men’s and Women’s Teams
- 29:02 UVA at Doha World Championships
- 34:06 The Biggest News in the Whole Interview
