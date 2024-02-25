ACC Champion Owen Lloyd Disqualified for His Post-Race Celebration

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

A dramatic scene unfolded on Saturday night at the start of the last session of the 2024 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships.

A meet full of records from the Walsh sisters and Notre Dame’s Chris Giuliano might instead be remembered for an unusual and rarely-called disqualification in the men’s 1650 free.

NC State’s Owen Lloyd touched the wall in 14:37.04, ostensibly winning the ACC title. In celebration of his victory, Lloyd mounted the lane rope, eventually falling into the lane of his teammate and the runner-up Ross Dant, who was two seconds behind.

“Interfered with another swimmer” was the official declaration on the results as the reason for the disqualification.

Dant, who finished in 14:39.34, was declared the winner.

While Dant, who was stroke-for-stroke with Lloyd for most the race, had finished his swim before Lloyd fell into his lane, some swimmers of the heat had not (Jordan Yanchev in lane 8 was about 50 seconds back).

The text of the NCAA rule (pages 25-26) on interference is below:

ARTICLE 1. a. Any competitor who interferes with another swimmer during a race shall be disqualified from that race, subject to the discretion of the referee. If a swimmer is fouled by another swimmer, including interference by an outside entity, or due to facility equipment failure during a preliminary heat of an event, the referee may allow that swimmer to repeat the race at a time not later than 30 minutes after the last heat of the last event in which the swimmer is competing during that session of the meet. If a foul occurs during a final race, the referee may order the race swum over if, in the referee’s opinion, sufficient unfairness prevailed. No person shall be required, as a consequence of this rule, to swim with fewer than 30 minutes’ rest between a repeated race and any of that person’s regularly scheduled races.

b. A swimmer who changes lanes during a heat shall be disqualified.

c. Any interference with a meet official in the performance of that person’s duties will be considered for disciplinary action by the referee or meet committee.

d. If a swimmer, who is one of the first three swimmers in a relay, crosses the occupied lane of another team, the relay of that swimmer shall be disqualified. Swimmers should exit the pool directly at the end of their lane.

e. If flyover starts are being utilized during the event, swimmers shall not cross the occupied lane of another swimmer/team to exit the course. Swimmers shall exit directly at the end of their lane.

f. Pulling on a lane line to assist motion is not permitted.

There is another section that reads as below, that seems to be designed for non-participating swimmers in an event, but that might apply in this case:

b. A competitor who enters the water in the area in which a race is being conducted before all contestants have completed the race may be disqualified from their next scheduled competition in that meet and, in addition, may disqualify all of their team’s entrants in that race.

The rule doesn’t explicitly address a situation where a swimmer goes into the lane of another athlete who has completed the race, but before the completion of other competitors in the race. Because Dant had finished his swim, he was not interfered with by the lay definition of interference.

Swimmers often rest over the lane rope after the conclusion of their swims, with arms, heads, and maybe feet crossing into a competitor’s lane. An example of this from the 2022 NCAA Championships is below, where no disqualification was called. In the case of Lloyd, he fell fully into Dant’s lane, though, and swam under the lane rope immediately in order to return to his lane.

*celebration begins at 14:56 timestamp

The net result is Dant’s first ACC Championship in the mile and second overall individual win after leading the 500 free in 2022. Dant, for his part, defended his teammate in his post-race interview. Describing the disqualification to the commentators, who were apparently unaware of why it was called, Dant said “No, he earned that fair and square” with a clear look of frustration on his face, before committing to give his teammate the winner’s medal from the event. The cameras then panned to a tearful Lloyd sitting on deck in disbelief.