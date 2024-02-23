2024 ACC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships continue this evening with plenty action-packed events. Individually, we’ll see finals of the 200 fly, 100 back, and 100 breast, along with the women’s platform diving event. Then, timed finals of the 400 medley relay will cap off the session.

Plenty of meet or conference records could be in danger tonight. Alex Walsh, who despite being the defending NCAA champion in the 200 fly, had never swum that event at ACCs, and in her very first ACC champs 200 fly, this morning, she broke the meet record. Look for that record to go down again, she could near her our own overall conference meet as well. The 100 back will feature one of the fastest women ever in the event, NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who should earn her fifth-straight ACC title. In the 100 breast, Jasmine Nocentini doesn’t seem to likely to clip Sophie Hanson’s conference record, but she should be the favorite to win after being the only woman to go under 59 seconds this morning.

NC State freshman Bayleigh Cranford came out of this morning’s platform diving prelims as the top seed, but watch out for UNC’s Aranza Vazquez, who already won the 1m and 3m events, and a win here tonight would give her the diving sweep for the second straight year.

On the men’s side, NC State’s Aiden Hayes, who won this event at ACCs and NCAAs last year, will square off against a field that includes his teammate Noah Bowers, who posted the top time of the morning. Another member of the Wolfpack, Kacper Stokowski, will be swimming for his fourth-straight ACC title in the 100 back, but he’ll be in lane 5 after Notre Dame’s Marcus Gentry hit a lifetime best to claim the top seed this morning. The race of the night, in terms of how many swimmers could be in contention at the touch, could be the men’s 100 breast. Defending champion Noah Nichols of UVA had the fastest time in prelims, but he’ll face ACC record holder Denis Petrashov of Louisville and Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti, who had the fastest time in the conference heading into this season.

Finally, the 400 medley relays should be exciting. The Virginia women set the all-time record in this event here last year, and they could certainly be a position to do so again. The NC State men probably aren’t going to be able to match Florida’s NCAA and US Open record. However, if they choose to use Stokowski, they could go after the conference record of 3:01.10, which they set here last year. If they don’t use Stokowski, who represents Poland in international competition, keep an on the American Record of 3:01.51, set by Cal back in 2017.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3

Women:

Virginia — 846.5 Louisville — 682 NC State — 573 Duke — 433.5 UNC — 401.5 Virgina Tech — 308.5 Notre Dame — 276 Florida State — 266 Pitt — 226 Miami — 221 Georgia Tech — 220

Men:

NC State — 812.5 Notre Dame — 559.5 Virginia Tech — 469.5 Louisville — 458 Florida State — 386 UNC — 380 Virginia — 344.5 Pitt — 315 Georgia Tech — 309 Duke — 164 Miami — 94

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships

ACC Record: 1:50.23, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.92

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (Louisville) – 2022 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.16

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.57

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 49.25, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.36

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (Georgia) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 43.93, Kacper Stokowski (NC State) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 44.04, Coleman Stewart (NC State) – 2020/ Kacper Stokowski (NC State) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.70

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 56.72, Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2022 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.73

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (Indiana) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 50.78, Denis Petrashov (Louisville) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 50.82, Noah Nichols (Virginia)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 51.90

Women’s Platform Diving – Finals