2024 ACC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State men / Virginia women
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap
The 2024 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships continue this evening with plenty action-packed events. Individually, we’ll see finals of the 200 fly, 100 back, and 100 breast, along with the women’s platform diving event. Then, timed finals of the 400 medley relay will cap off the session.
Plenty of meet or conference records could be in danger tonight. Alex Walsh, who despite being the defending NCAA champion in the 200 fly, had never swum that event at ACCs, and in her very first ACC champs 200 fly, this morning, she broke the meet record. Look for that record to go down again, she could near her our own overall conference meet as well. The 100 back will feature one of the fastest women ever in the event, NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who should earn her fifth-straight ACC title. In the 100 breast, Jasmine Nocentini doesn’t seem to likely to clip Sophie Hanson’s conference record, but she should be the favorite to win after being the only woman to go under 59 seconds this morning.
NC State freshman Bayleigh Cranford came out of this morning’s platform diving prelims as the top seed, but watch out for UNC’s Aranza Vazquez, who already won the 1m and 3m events, and a win here tonight would give her the diving sweep for the second straight year.
On the men’s side, NC State’s Aiden Hayes, who won this event at ACCs and NCAAs last year, will square off against a field that includes his teammate Noah Bowers, who posted the top time of the morning. Another member of the Wolfpack, Kacper Stokowski, will be swimming for his fourth-straight ACC title in the 100 back, but he’ll be in lane 5 after Notre Dame’s Marcus Gentry hit a lifetime best to claim the top seed this morning. The race of the night, in terms of how many swimmers could be in contention at the touch, could be the men’s 100 breast. Defending champion Noah Nichols of UVA had the fastest time in prelims, but he’ll face ACC record holder Denis Petrashov of Louisville and Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti, who had the fastest time in the conference heading into this season.
Finally, the 400 medley relays should be exciting. The Virginia women set the all-time record in this event here last year, and they could certainly be a position to do so again. The NC State men probably aren’t going to be able to match Florida’s NCAA and US Open record. However, if they choose to use Stokowski, they could go after the conference record of 3:01.10, which they set here last year. If they don’t use Stokowski, who represents Poland in international competition, keep an on the American Record of 3:01.51, set by Cal back in 2017.
TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3
Women:
- Virginia — 846.5
- Louisville — 682
- NC State — 573
- Duke — 433.5
- UNC — 401.5
- Virgina Tech — 308.5
- Notre Dame — 276
- Florida State — 266
- Pitt — 226
- Miami — 221
- Georgia Tech — 220
Men:
- NC State — 812.5
- Notre Dame — 559.5
- Virginia Tech — 469.5
- Louisville — 458
- Florida State — 386
- UNC — 380
- Virginia — 344.5
- Pitt — 315
- Georgia Tech — 309
- Duke — 164
- Miami — 94
Women’s 200 Butterfly – Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships
- ACC Record: 1:50.23, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 1:52.05, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:55.92
Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (Louisville) – 2022 ACC Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (Louisville) – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.16
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.57
Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals
- NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 49.25, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.36
Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals
- NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (Georgia) – 2022 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 43.93, Kacper Stokowski (NC State) – 2023 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 44.04, Coleman Stewart (NC State) – 2020/ Kacper Stokowski (NC State) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.70
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals
- NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 56.72, Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2022 ACC Championships
- ACC Championship Record:56.72, Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.73
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals
- NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (Indiana) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 50.78, Denis Petrashov (Louisville) – 2023 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 50.82, Noah Nichols (Virginia)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 51.90
Women’s Platform Diving – Finals
- ACC Record: 367.20, Brittany Viola, Miami (FL) – 2008 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 364.70, Katrina Young (Florida State) – 2014
AVD again, not knowing what she’s talking about. Said A. Walsh won the 2 fly at NCAAs last year, which she straight up didnt.
Not loving these Hoos caps UVA is wearing. I love the UVA logo i think it’s one of the best in the country
LMAO the male announcer doesn’t even know when the race is ending.
Who does she think is watching this
Let’s go Pack!!!!
the UVA Women seem to be handedly outscoring the NCS Men. That breaststroke hole is probably the main culprit.