UVA Women Score Record-Breaking 1637.5 Points En Route To 5th-Consecutive ACC Title

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State men / Virginia women
The Virginia women won their fifth-straight and 20th overall ACC title this weekend, and swept all the relay events to boot. They scored a total of 1637.5 points, which is the highest point total in ACC women’s swimming championship history. They set the previous record just last year, where they topped the field with a total of 1536 points. They won this year’s meet by 492.5 points over the second-place Louisville Cardinals.
The Cavalier women were on fire this week, winning every swimming event besides the 100 backstroke. They also posted a new NCAA record in six different events: the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 100 back, 200 fly, and 200 free relay. Gretchen Walsh played a huge part in that, claiming four of the five individual records and splitting 19.95 on the record-breaking 200 free relay. Alex Walsh was the other individual record breaker, taking down Ella Eastin’s NCAA record in the 200 fly from 2018.
In terms of scoring, the Walsh sisters led the team with 96 individual points each. They both claimed victory in three individual events, earning the maximum number of points possible. Cavan Gormsen scored 89.5 points via her two individual wins and a 4th place finish.
Event Wins
- 200 Medley Relay: Reilly Tiltmann, Jasmine Nocentini, Carly Novelline, Maxine Parker — 1:33.84
- 800 Freestyle Relay: Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Aimee Canny, Ella Nelson — 6:46.28 (ACC Record)
- 200 Freestyle Relay: Jasmine Nocentini, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Maxine Parker — 1:23.63 (NCAA, US Open Record)
- 500 Freestyle: Cavan Gormsen — 4:38.43
- 200 IM: Alex Walsh — 1:51.76
- 50 Free: Gretchen Walsh — 20.57 (NCAA, US Open, American Record)
- 400 IM: Ella Nelson — 4:03.80
- 100 Butterfly: Gretchen Walsh — 48.25 (NCAA, US Open, American Record)
- 200 Freestyle: Aimee Canny — 1:43.10
- 200 Butterfly: Alex Walsh — 1:49.16 (NCAA Record)
- 100 Backstroke: Katharine Berkoff — 48.70
- 100 Breaststroke: Jasmine Nocentini — 57.01
- 400 Medley Relay: Gretchen Walsh, Jasmine Nocentini, Alex Walsh, Maxine Parker — 3:22.49 *(48.10 backstroke lead-off from G. Walsh is an NCAA, US Open, & American Record)
- 200 Backstroke: Reilly Tiltmann — 1:50.64
- 100 Freestyle: Gretchen Walsh — 45.16 (NCAA, US Open, American Record)
- 200 Breaststroke: Alex Walsh — 2:02.24 (ACC Meet Record)
- 400 Freestyle Relay: Jasmine Nocentini, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Maxine Parker — 3:07.34
Virginia’s highest performers weren’t the only swimmers that stood out, as several athletes added to the record-breaking point score throughout the meet.
Individual Scorers
- Alex Walsh — 96 points
- Gretchen Walsh — 96 points
- Cavan Gormsen — 89.5 points
- Jasmine Nocentini — 88 points
- Ella Nelson — 88 points
- Aimee Canny — 84 points
- Reilly Tiltmann — 83 points
- Maxine Parker — 73 points
- Tess Howley — 72 points
- Anna Keating — 68 points
- Ella Bathurst — 64 points
- Emma Weber — 62 points
- Abigail Harter — 61 points
- Carly Novelline — 60 points
- Sophia Knapp — 52 points
- Madelyn Donohoe — 48 points
- Zoe Skirboll — 37 points
- Margaret Schalow — 32 points
While this fifth-straight ACC title is a huge milestone, they will now have their sights set on winning their fourth-straight NCAA championship next month. Last year, they won the NCAA title with 541.5 points, with Texas scoring 414.5 points to be their closest challenger.
Final Team Scores
- Virginia — 1637.5 points
- Louisville — 1145 points
- NC State — 1106 points
- North Carolina — 786.5 points
- Duke — 779.5 points
- Virginia Tech — 632.5 points
- Florida State — 531 points
- Notre Dame — 493 points
- Georgia Tech — 450 points
- Pittsburgh — 407 points
- Miami — 391 points