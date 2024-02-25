UVA Women Score Record-Breaking 1637.5 Points En Route To 5th-Consecutive ACC Title

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Virginia women won their fifth-straight and 20th overall ACC title this weekend, and swept all the relay events to boot. They scored a total of 1637.5 points, which is the highest point total in ACC women’s swimming championship history. They set the previous record just last year, where they topped the field with a total of 1536 points. They won this year’s meet by 492.5 points over the second-place Louisville Cardinals.

The Cavalier women were on fire this week, winning every swimming event besides the 100 backstroke. They also posted a new NCAA record in six different events: the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 100 back, 200 fly, and 200 free relay. Gretchen Walsh played a huge part in that, claiming four of the five individual records and splitting 19.95 on the record-breaking 200 free relay. Alex Walsh was the other individual record breaker, taking down Ella Eastin’s NCAA record in the 200 fly from 2018.

In terms of scoring, the Walsh sisters led the team with 96 individual points each. They both claimed victory in three individual events, earning the maximum number of points possible. Cavan Gormsen scored 89.5 points via her two individual wins and a 4th place finish.

Event Wins

Virginia’s highest performers weren’t the only swimmers that stood out, as several athletes added to the record-breaking point score throughout the meet.

Individual Scorers

Alex Walsh — 96 points

— 96 points Gretchen Walsh — 96 points

— 96 points Cavan Gormsen — 89.5 points

Jasmine Nocentini — 88 points

Ella Nelson — 88 points

Aimee Canny — 84 points

Reilly Tiltmann — 83 points

Maxine Parker — 73 points

Tess Howley — 72 points

Anna Keating — 68 points

Ella Bathurst — 64 points

Emma Weber — 62 points

Abigail Harter — 61 points

Carly Novelline — 60 points

Sophia Knapp — 52 points

Madelyn Donohoe — 48 points

Zoe Skirboll — 37 points

Margaret Schalow — 32 points

While this fifth-straight ACC title is a huge milestone, they will now have their sights set on winning their fourth-straight NCAA championship next month. Last year, they won the NCAA title with 541.5 points, with Texas scoring 414.5 points to be their closest challenger.

Final Team Scores

Virginia — 1637.5 points Louisville — 1145 points NC State — 1106 points North Carolina — 786.5 points Duke — 779.5 points Virginia Tech — 632.5 points Florida State — 531 points Notre Dame — 493 points Georgia Tech — 450 points Pittsburgh — 407 points Miami — 391 points

Instagram Post