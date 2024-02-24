2024 ACC Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Prelims Heat Sheet

Day 5 Prelims Scratch Report

It’s the fifth and final day of the 2024 ACC Championships and we have three events to cover this morning. We’ll see heats of the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, and 200 breaststroke, with the 1650 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay, and men’s platform diving taking place later today.

The women’s 200 backstroke will be missing NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who won her fifth straight 100 back title a night ago. She entered the meet as the #1 seed, but has scratched in favor of the 100 free, where she’s seeded 3rd. Virginia Tech’s Caroline Bentz has elevated to the top seed, but defending champion Kennedy Noble (NCST) will also compete. Louisville’s Jackson Millard is the only sub-1:40 entrant for the men’s 200 back.

After eclipsing NCAA records in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 back at this meet already, UVA’s Gretchen Walsh will line-up for today’s 100 free. Jasmine Nocentini, her teammate and 100 breast winner from yesterday, is the only other swimmer seeded under 47 seconds. Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano is the top seeded for the men, and split 40.17 anchoring the medley relay last night.

Alex Walsh (UVA) and Denis Petrashov (LOU) are ranked 1st in the 200 breaststroke, and both are the defending champions. Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti, who holds the ACC record, is another name to watch for in the men’s event.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE –PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (WISC) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:49.09, Alexia Zevnik (NCST) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:49.61, Alexia Zevnik (NCST) – 2017 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 2016 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:37.31, Coleman Stewart (NCST) – 2020 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:37.31, Coleman Stewart (NCST) – 2020 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 45.61, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 45.86, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 41.05, Ryan Held (NCST) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 41.41, Ryan Held (NCST) – 2018 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 2:03.02, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA 'A' Standard: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:49.69, Carles Coll Marti (VT) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:50.51, Denis Petrashov (UL) – 2023 ACC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

