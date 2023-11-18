Aimee Canny Posts 2:08.49 200 Breast Personal Best on Final Day of Tennessee Invite

2023 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

During the final night of the 2023 Tennessee Invite, Virginia sophomore Aimee Canny turned heads with a personal-best of 2:08.49 in the 200 breaststroke. Canny won the B-final by nearly three seconds, taking more than four seconds off her previous best time of 2:12.97 from October.

Splits Comparison

2023 Tennessee Invite 2023 UVA vs. Texas First 50 28.95 29.54 Second 50 32.05 33.77 Third 50 33.03 34.52 Fourth 50 34.46 35.14 Total Time 2:08.49 2:12.97

The performance from Canny on Friday night showcases her versatility, which many were not aware of before the start of the season. Last year, Canny focused on the 100 and 200 freestyles in addition to the 200 IM. She placed 19th in the 200 IM (1:56.10) at NCAAs, while she placed 14th in the 100 freestyle (48.10) and 3rd in the 200 freestyle (1:42.50).

Moving into championship season, her event decisions are not anywhere near as obvious as they were last year. After she posted a nation-leading 4:36.26 500 freestyle (at the time) to open the meet on Wednesday, it appeared she found a better day one event option to consider in lieu of the 200 IM. Now, another decision will need to be made regarding her best option for day three of NCAAs. After scoring in the 100 freestyle last year (14th in a 48.10), will the 200 breaststroke provide a better scoring opportunity?

Looking back at last year, it took a time of 47.39 to make the ‘A’ final of the 100 freestyle and 47.99 to make the ‘B’ final at the NCAA Championships. Conversely, it took a time of 2:07.32 to make the ‘A’ final of the 200 breaststroke and a 2:08.30 to make the ‘B’ final. Given that the 200 breaststroke is a relatively new event for Canny, it appears it could be a strong event consideration for the championship meets at the end of the season. Her best time from Friday would put her just 0.19 outside of making it back for a second swim at last year’s NCAA Championships, and it was only the second time she ever raced the event.

Virginia has significant depth in both the 100 freestyle and 200 breaststroke, as their active swimmers currently make up the following depth chart:

100 Freestyle 200 Breaststroke Gretchen Walsh – 45.61 Alex Walsh – 2:03.02 Jasmine Nocentini – 46.75 Ella Nelson – 2:04.33 Maxine Parker – 47.42 Anna Keating – 2:06.73 Aimee Canny – 47.98 Emma Weber – 2:08.41 Alex Walsh – 48.56 Aimee Canny – 2:08.49

Canny’s Personal Bests: