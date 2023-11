2023 Tennessee Invitational: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

We’re all set for some fun matchups on the third night of the 2023 Tennessee Invitational featuring Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, and Kentucky.

Tennessee junior Jordan Crooks will go head-to-head against sophomore teammate Gui Caribe in the men’s 100 free. Tennessee senior Mona McSharry, Virginia fifth-year Ella Nelson, and Virginia senior Alex Walsh will duke it out in the women’s 200 breast. And Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh is expected to swim butterfly during the 100 free on Friday night just as she did this morning en route to the 8th seed in prelims.

Stay tuned below for live updates:

WOMEN’S 1650-YARD FREE – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 15:52.41

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 16:13.73

MEN’S 1650-YARD FREE – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 14:37.31

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 14:53.84

WOMEN’S 200-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34

MEN’S 200-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

WOMEN’S 100-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

MEN’S 100-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

WOMEN’S 200-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

MEN’S 200-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:46.91 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

WOMEN’S 200-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:55.92

MEN’S 200-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:37.35 – Jack Conger, Texas (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:40.16

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:42.57

WOMEN’S 400-YARD FREE RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:14.10

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:16.25

MEN’S 400-YARD FREE RELAY – FINAL