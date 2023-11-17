2023 Tennessee Invite: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

Gretchen Walsh will swim the 100 free on Friday morning of the 2023 Tennessee Invite with her eyes on Simone Manuel’s 45.56 American Record. After going a huge personal best in the 200 free and tying the all-time best in the 50 free earlier in the meet, she only needs to drop .05 seconds to match, and .06 seconds to surpass, the fastest-ever swim in short course yards.

The morning session will also feature a pair of big swims in the women’s 200 breast, where Alex Walsh of Virginia, the defending ACC Champion, and Mona McSharry of Tennessee, the defending SEC Champion, will race in separate heats. Along with Ella Nelson (also of Virginia) that should set up a huge showdown in short course finals.

Also keep an eye out for the 100 free of Jordan Crooks from Tennessee. While his 50 was good, his 200 on Thursday evening was great, breaking the Tennessee school record. Could that improved endurance pay off in the 100 for the 5th-place finisher at last year’s NCAA Championship meet?

Women’s 200 Back (LCM) – Prelims

Tess Howley, Fr, Virginia – 2:13.40 (TIE) Torie Buerger, Sr, Kentucky/Ella Bathurst, Jr, Virginia – 2:14.93 Sophia Wilson, Sr, Virginia – 2:14.99 Josephine Fuller, Jr, Tennessee – 2:15.65 Grace Frericks, So, Kentucky – 2:15.76 Ella Menear, Fr, Alabama – 2:17.16 Reilly Tiltmann, Jr, Virginia – 2:18.56

The prelims long course times have not been as impressive as the finals short course times this week in Knoxville, with most of the field coming up short against their personal bests.

Virginia butterflier Tess Howley, on the quest for her 3rd NCAA Championship event, led the way in heats in a 2:13.40. After swimming the 100 fly (prelims only) and 100 back (prelims and finals) on Thursday, she is now scheduled for a 200 back/200 fly double on Friday.

While she’s likely to swim both butterfly events come championship season, the Virginia coaches, who are never afraid to experiment with event lineups, seem to be testing which double might be better.

Torie Buerger of Kentucky and Ella Bathurst of Virginia tied for 2nd in 2:14.93. The Kentucky women, racing in their first taper meet under new head coach Bret Lundgaard, have been having a good meet overall.

The only swimmer among the top 8 to beat her seed time was Virginia’s Sophia Wilson, who qualified 4th in 2:14.99 – but her seed time isn’t actually her best time. The British International swam 2:14.30 in 2019.

