2023 Tennessee Invitational: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL
- November 15-17, 2023
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center
- LCM (50-meter) prelims / SCY (25-yard) finals
- Prelims: 9:30am (EST)/ Finals: 6pm (EST)
- 2024 NCAA Championships Standards
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream
- Live Results: “2023 Tennessee Invitational” on MeetMobile
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 1 Full Results
After an American Record lit the pool up in Wednesday’s finals session, the pool will be spun back to long course on Thursday morning for a loaded prelims session that includes the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back, all in long course.
Both Gretchen Walsh, who had that record-setting 50 free, and her older sister Alex Walsh will race in the 200 free on Thursday morning. Neither are racing the 100 back, where in yards Gretchen is the fastest to do it and Alex is a National Age Group Record holder. Similarly, Alex Walsh won’t swim the 400 IM, where she is the two-time defending NCAA Champion. This rides Virginia’s trend of picking different mid-season races than championship races (Alex swam the 100 breast at this meet last year, for example).
They’re not the top seeds though – that honor belongs to teammate Aimee Canny, who swam a time that would have won last year’s NCAA title in the 500 free on Wednesday while racing the event for the first time.
On the men’s side, Tennessee is seeded to dominate the racing, with top seeds in all but one event (Noah Nichols, 100 breast). That doesn’t include Gui Santos and Jordan Crooks, who are both swimming the 100 fly.
Women’s scores after day 1:
- Virginia – 350
- Tennesseee – 288
- Alabama – 202
- Kentucky – 117
- Arkansas – 110
- North Carolina (diving) – 26
- Virginia Tech (diving) – 7
- Duke (diving) – 5
- South Carolina (diving) – 1
Men’s scores after day 1:
- Tennessee – 346
- Virginia – 269
- Alabama – 227
- Kentucky – 164
- Duke (diving) – 34
- South Carolina (diving) – 25
- North Carolina (diving) – 11
- Virginia Tech (diving) – 6
Women’s 100-Meter fly – Prelims
- Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 57.15
- Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 58.85
- U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 1:00.19
Top 8:
Men’s 100-Meter fly – Prelims
- Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 50.84
- Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 51.90
- U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 53.59
Top 8:
Women’s 400-Meter IM – Prelims
- Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:38.42
- Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:43.70
- U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 4:49.89
Top 8:
Men’s 400-Meter IM – Prelims
- Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.17
- Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.85
- U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 4:25.19
Top 8:
Women’s 200-Meter Free – Prelims
- Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:56.33
- Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:59.13
- U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 2:00.89
Top 8:
Men’s 200-Meter Free – Prelims
- Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:44.85
- Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:46.11
- U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 1:49.99
Top 8:
Women’s 100-Meter Breast – Prelims
- Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:05.93
- Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:07.88
- U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 1:10.29
Top 8:
Men’s 100-Meter Breast – Prelims
- Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 59.01
- Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 59.93
- U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 1:02.19
Top 8:
Women’s 100-Meter Back – Prelims
- Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 58.96
- Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:00.67
- U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 1:01.89
Top 8:
Men’s 100-Meter Back – Prelims
- Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 52.91
- Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 54.08
- U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 55.69
Top 8: