2023 Tennessee Invitational: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2023 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

November 15-17, 2023

Knoxville, Tennessee

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center

LCM (50-meter) prelims / SCY (25-yard) finals

Prelims: 9:30am (EST)/ Finals: 6pm (EST)

Psych Sheets

Live Stream

Day 1 Prelims Heat Sheet

It’s officially invite season, and the Tennessee Invitational gets underway today.

As we reported yesterday, the meet is going to look a little different given that we’re in an Olympic year: prelims are being contested in long course meters, while finals will revert to the traditional NCAA short course yards format. Presumably, the idea behind this is to allow swimmers to get more long course racing in, but also give them a chance to hit their Olympic Trials cuts. This makes prelims a little more interesting than they may usually be; if you’re looking for a Trials cut, you’re going to need to go fast in the morning and at night.

In addition to Trials cuts, swimmers can now qualify for NCAAs in long course. There are conversion factors for each event, which you can find here. In the event bullets for the morning, you’ll see the U.S. Olympic Trials cut, the converted SCY to LCM NCAA ‘A’ standard, and the converted 2023 NCAA Invite time.

The event schedule for prelims Day 1 follows the NCAA championship schedule so we’ve got the 400 freestyle, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle on tap this morning. (The 400 will swap to the 500 in finals).

Women’s 400-Meter Freestyle — Time Trial

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:07.67

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:10.52

U.S Olympic Trials Standard: 4:15.49

Top 8:

Men’s 400-Meter Freestyle — Time Trial

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:44.87

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 3:48.12

U.S Olympic Trials Standard: 3:55.59

Top 8:

Women’s 200-Meter IM — Prelims

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:09.60

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 2:13.29

U.S Olympic Trials Standard: 2:16.09

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 200-Meter IM — Prelims

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:56.52

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:58.96

U.S Olympic Trials Standard: 2:03.49

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 50-Meter Freestyle — Prelims

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 24.55

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 25.14

U.S Olympic Trials Standard: 25.69

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 50-Meter Freestyle — Prelims

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 22.08

U.S Olympic Trials Standard: 22.79

Top 8 Qualifiers: