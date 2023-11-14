Psych Sheets Released For Tennessee Invite With LCM Prelims, SCY Finals

2023 Tennessee Invitational

November 15-17, 2023

Knoxville, Tennessee

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center

LCM (50-meter) prelims / SCY (25-yard) finals

The psych sheets for this week’s Tennessee Invitational have dropped, but rather than individual entries, maybe the most interesting news is that the event will feature both long course and short course swimming.

The meet will have prelims contested in long course meters before finals will be raced in the traditional short course yards—no doubt due to the fact that we’re entering an Olympic year.

In addition to the host Vols, the meet will feature ACC powerhouse Virginia along with SEC squads Alabama, Kentucky and Arkansas.

Highlighting the entry list is the superstar sister duo of Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh, who will go head-to-head in the women’s 200 freestyle on Day 2 of the meet.

A. Walsh comes in as the top seed in the women’s 200 IM and 200 breaststroke, while she ranks 3rd in the 200 free behind teammates Aimee Canny and G. Walsh.

The younger Walsh sister will also race the 50 and 100 free, coming in as the top seed in the former, but she’s way down the psych sheets, seeded 11th, in the 100 free with a puzzling entry time of 57.37 (despite going 53.14 at U.S. Nationals in June).

Holding the top seed in the women’s 100 free is UVA fifth-year transfer Jasmine Nocentini, who is also the top seed in the 100 breast over Tennessee’s Mona McSharry and is ranked 2nd behind Walsh in the 50 free.

On the men’s side, Jordan Crooks towers over the field in the men’s 50 and 100 free, and he’s also slated to race the 100 fly (seeded 7th). His Tennessee teammate Martin Espernberger holds the top time in the 100 fly, while Gui Caribe is currently entered in the 50, 100 and 200 free to go along with the 100 fly.

The UVA men’s team have a few notable names missing including Anthony Grimm and Jack Aikins. Aikins recently raced at the Pan Am Games, while Grimm hasn’t raced since the team’s early-season intrasquad.

Virginia swimmers have over-entered this meet in past years, and while most of them didn’t do so this time around, some did, such as Ella Nelson, who currently holds five entries but will only be able to race three. Nelson is entered in the women’s 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast and 200 breast.

The meet will kick off on Wednesday morning and run through Friday night.