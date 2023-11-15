Rockhurst Boys Win 4th Consecutive Missouri HS State Championship Title (Class 2)

Missouri High School State Championship – Class 2

The Rockhurst High School boys collected their 4th consecutive Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Class 2 State title this past weekend. Rockhurst amassed 280 points to narrowly defeat runner-up St. Louis University High School by an 8-point margin.

Top 5 Teams:

Rockhurst – 280 SLUH – 272 Park Hill South – 261 Chaminade College Prep – 206 Kirkwood – 201

Rockhurst secured wins in three events, including the opening 200 medley relay and closing 400 freestyle relay. The team of Andrew Baklanov, Logan Frank, Evan Crim, and Blake Francois stopped the clock at 1:33.61 in the medley, while in the 400 freestyle relay Frank swapped out with Jude Sojka to log a combined time of 3:06.48.

Delivering Rockhurst’s lone individual title was Andrew Baklanov, who got his hand on the wall 1st in the 100 backstroke. The senior posted a personal best time of 48.97 in prelims, then swam a 49.40 in finals to clinch the title. Baklanov was 5th in this event a year ago with a 51.49 in finals.

Senior Matthew Judkins added a pair of titles for Chaminade College Prep. The Mizzou commit knocked nearly two seconds off his personal best in the 200 IM to win in 1:49.70, then posted a 47.86 to win and establish a new best time in the 100 fly. Judkins won these events at the 2022 Class 1 Championships with times of 1:51.64 and 58.76.

Judkins’ teammate, Max Van Stone, added a win in 1-meter diving. The freshman put up 450.90 points to win by a 15-point margin.

Sweeping the sprint freestyle events was Liberty senior and Indiana recruit Ian Everett. He clocked a Class 2 record in the 50 freestyle with a best time of 20.35, then swam a season best of 44.97 to defend his title in the 100 free.

Kirkwood senior Max Marcus won the longer freestyle events. Marcus, who is headed to Princeton next fall, won the 200 freestyle in 1:39.63 after placing 4th in the event a year ago (1:41.46). In the 500, he knocked over a second off his personal best in prelims to hit a 4:25.67. Although he was slower in finals (4:31.92), he cleared the field by nearly seven seconds.

Rounding out the winners was Rock Bridge junior Trey Clervi, who dropped over a second to win the 100 breast (55.98), and Park Hill South’s Jacob Duckworth, Matthew Henderson, Drew Franklin, and Roman Lewis who combined for a winning time of 1:24.84 in the 200 freestyle relay.