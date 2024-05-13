Fly and Free Specialist Gabe Miller Commits To George Mason For 2024-2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gabe Miller has announced his commitment to further his academic and athletic career at George Mason University, beginning this coming fall with the 2024-2025 season. Miller hails from Columbus, Ohio, where he attends Upper Arlington High School and swims year-round with the Upper Arlington Aquatic Club.

Miller is a free and fly specialist, and owns a Futures qualifying time in the 100 fly in both short course and long course, as well as in the 50m free. He recently set a handful of personal best times at the Tim Myers Memorial Senior Championships. His top performance was the 100 fly, where he dropped over half a second to post a 50.36 for 9th. He also saw an improvement in the 200 free, where he lowered his best time by nearly two seconds to record a time of 1:43.18.

Just prior to the Senior State meet, Miller represented his high school at the Ohio High School State Championships meet (Division I). He recorded a top-8 finish in the 100 free, where he clocked a personal best time of 46.56 to secure 8th. His other individual event was the 50 free, where he logged a 21.34 in the B-final for a 13th place finish. Miller was also the second swimmer on his school’s 400 freestyle relay (46.56) and the fly leg on the 200 medley relay (22.32), both of which finished 3rd.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.30

100 free – 46.46

200 free – 1:43.18

100 fly – 50.36

George Mason, located in Fairfax, Virginia, competes in the Atlantic-10 conference. This year, the Patriots earned 4th out of 8 teams on the men’s side. Their top individual performer was Tate Anderson, who secured the A-10 title in the 200 backstroke (1:44.52).

It took a 49.21 to advance to the B-final in the 100 fly this year. George Mason qualified three swimmers to the B-final, led by sophomore Josh Hochard who won the heat in 47.99. He was followed by freshman Ian Rodgers (48.36) and sophomore Michael Bock (49.51), who finished 10th and 16th, respectively.

Miller is joined by Oklahoma native Ryan Serbia in the Patriots’ incoming class next fall.

