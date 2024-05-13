Bahamian Olympian Joanna Evans Claims WADA Treated Her Unfairly In Doping Appeal Process

Two-time Bahamian Olympian Joanna Evans claims to have been mistreated, dehumanized and had her personal reputation dragged through the mud during her dealings with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over the last two years.

Evans, 26, received a two-year doping suspension from World Aquatics in April 2023, which was the result of a positive test for Clostebol, conducted out-of-competition on Dec. 3, 2021, shortly after she finished competing in the third season of the International Swimming League (ISL).

The suspension was retroactive to Feb. 14, 2022—the date she was notified of the positive test.

It was only a few days later when Evans publically declared she would be appealing the suspension, claiming she unknowingly ingested the banned substance while treating cuts, first on her finger during the ISL season in Italy and then again on her knee while back home in Austin, Texas.

On Monday, Evans submitted a lengthy statement to SwimSwam detailing her dealings with WADA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) amidst her attempt to appeal the suspension, which she lost.

Evans says she was banned for four years in March 2024 after her hearing with the CAS last October. The former Texas Longhorn called the decision “unconscionable” and “alarmingly vicious” while alleging that WADA’s legal team twisted the truth to ensure she wasn’t cleared of any wrongdoing.

“My swimming career has been destroyed by WADA’s legal team who disregarded the truth, misrepresented the facts, twisted my words to suit its agenda, showed hostility and intimidation toward my witness and conjured up highly unlikely scenarios to pursue a ‘win’ and not the truth,” said Evans.

“They made it impossible for me to be viewed in a realistic light and dehumanized me with cruel accusations, character annihilation and disrespect.”

Evans’ claims against WADA come in the wake of the Chinese doping scandal that came to light last month, as the agency allowed 23 Chinese swimmers to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite them testing positive for a banned substance in the months leading into the Games. WADA didn’t independently investigate the positive tests at the time, instead following the findings made by the Chinese Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA), which concluded the positive tests were due to contamination.

“At the onset, I refused the offer of a three-year ban to admit I intentionally doped,” Evans said. “I would never admit to something I did not do, regardless of the consequences. I did everything within my power to prove that my use of a banned substance was accidental and unintentional. Anyone willing to research my history and professional background will see that I came from very humble beginnings with limited financial resources and I have persevered unceasingly to stand on my personal and competitive reputation.

“I fought for the truth and to defend my integrity and the reputation of Bahamas Aquatics. I was stunned at the cruel irony with which I was rewarded for my full transparency and naive honesty.”

Evans specifically mentioned the Chinese case, noting how WADA “stood by silently” to allow those swimmers to compete freely while actively trying to ensure she was suspended.”I cannot handle how unfair this absurd decision is when compared to similar or more serious offenses where athletes ‘never prove the source’, tamper with evidence, use questionable TUEs, intentionally dope and the list goes on,” she said.

“WADA stood by silently while China refused to even suspend 23 of its best swimmers who tested positive in secret, but actively sought to end my career for using a cream to treat a cut in my own bathroom. It’s just wrong on all levels!”

Evans had a history of clean tests prior to the positive in 2021, and has taken part in an anti-doping campaign organized by Bahamas Aquatics, “Clean Swim, Clean Win,” in the past.

“Simply put, the truth was overlooked, my personal reputation has been damaged, my career has been destroyed, I am emotionally shattered and facing a financial crisis,” she said, adding that she’s been ordered to pay a contribution to WADA’s expenses incurred in the case.

Evans trained alone for two years with the goal of a third Olympic appearance in Paris. That dream is now dashed with her ban being doubled in length.

“I feel victimized by the system I trusted,” she said. “It was on WADA’s insistence that my ban was increased to four years. What point is WADA proving by destroying one honest athlete from a small country while overlooking 23 positive tests from the Olympic giant China?”

FULL JOANNA EVANS STATEMENT

In light of recent revelations, I would like to share my story regarding my very recent dealings with WADA and CAS. For context, I have always been an avid supporter of anti-doping campaigns. At the beginning of my nightmare, I believed in the system but as time went on it became increasingly frustrating and unfair. The system failed me and has led me to conclude that honesty was not my best policy when dealing with these governing bodies. The decision to ban me for 4 years rendered March 2024 after my hearing with CAS in October 2023 is unconscionable and, in my opinion, alarmingly vicious. My swimming career has been destroyed by WADA’s legal team who disregarded the truth, misrepresented the facts, twisted my words to suit its agenda, showed hostility and intimidation toward my witness and conjured up highly unlikely scenarios to pursue a “win” and not the truth. They made it impossible for me to be viewed in a realistic light and dehumanized me with cruel accusations, character annihilation and disrespect. This line of attack is just morally wrong in these circumstances where “ethics” is proclaimed to be of paramount importance. How paradoxical! At the onset, I refused the offer of a 3 year ban to admit I intentionally doped. I would never admit to something I did not do, regardless of the consequences. I did everything within my power to prove that my use of a banned substance was accidental and unintentional. Anyone willing to research my history and professional background will see that I came from very humble beginnings with limited financial resources and I have persevered unceasingly to stand on my personal and competitive reputation. I fought for the truth and to defend my integrity and the reputation of Bahamas Aquatics. I was stunned at the cruel irony with which I was rewarded for my full transparency and naive honesty. I cannot handle how unfair this absurd decision is when compared to similar or more serious offenses where athletes “never prove the source”, tamper with evidence, use questionable TUEs, intentionally dope and the list goes on. WADA stood by silently while China refused to even suspend 23 of its best swimmers who tested positive in secret, but actively sought to end my career for using a cream to treat a cut in my own bathroom. It’s just wrong on all levels! Simply put, the truth was overlooked, my personal reputation has been damaged, my career has been destroyed, I am emotionally shattered and facing a financial crisis.

To add insult to injury, I have been ordered to pay a contribution towards WADA’s expenses incurred in connection with the arbitration proceedings. How insulting! Almost laughable! Nothing short of a reversal of my sanction can begin to rectify the direct and collateral damage that this unfair treatment has done. It is extremely hurtful and callous to delay the decision making and then subsequently increase the ban from 2 to 4 years after I had painstakingly adhered to all the stipulations of the original ban and trained alone for almost two years to be in the best shape possible to fulfill my dream of going to Paris 2024. I feel victimized by the system I trusted. It was on WADAs insistence that my ban was increased to 4 years. What point is WADA proving by destroying one honest athlete from a small country while overlooking 23 positive tests from the Olympic giant China?

Evans represented the Bahamas at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, placing as high as 13th in the women’s 400 free, and then served as one of the country’s flagbearers five years later in Tokyo, matching her finish in the 400 free while also placing 18th in the 200 free.

Evans competed for the University of Texas from 2015 to 2019, finishing her career as a three-time All-American and 11-time Big 12 champion. Her best individual performance at the Women’s NCAA Championships came in 2017, when she took seventh in the 1650 free and 12th in the 200 free.

Evans also won two medals at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei, was the bronze medalist in the 800 free at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, and swept the women’s 200, 400 and 800 free at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games.

After originally purchasing the cream in 2021, Evans competed in six meets and had her results disqualified from them—five ISL matches and the 2021 Short Course World Championships.