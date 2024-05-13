Olympic Hopefuls Lorne Wigginton, Ella Jansen Scratch 400 Free Final at Canadian Trials

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS
- May 13-19, 2024
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre – Toronto, Ontario
- LCM (50 meters)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
Five swimmers scratched A-finals on the opening night of the Canadian Olympic Trials in Toronto, including Olympic hopefuls Lorne Wigginton and Ella Jansen opting out of the 400-meter freestyle.
Wigginton, an 18-year-old Michigan commit (’24), was perhaps the biggest head-scratcher after leading the men’s 400 free heats this morning in 3:50.97. He was within a couple seconds of his personal-best 3:49.05 from last September’s World Junior Championships, where he placed 4th. The Olympic ‘A’ standard sits at 3:46.78 while the ‘B’ cut is 3:47.91.
Edouard Duffy took Wigginton’s place in tonight’s A-final after going 3:58.79 in prelims this morning.
Wigginton won’t have to wait long for redemption as he enters the 400 IM as the top seed (4:12.81) on Tuesday. He’s only a few tenths shy of the Olympic ‘A’ cut of 4:12.50. Wigginton is also the No. 4 seed in the 200 free on Wednesday and the No. 3 seed in the 200 IM on Saturday.
Jansen, an 18-year-old Tennessee commit (’24), entered the 400 free as the No. 2 seed with a personal-best 4:07.18 from March’s Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. But in prelims on Monday morning, she qualified 9th in 4:15.83, more than eight seconds off her lifetime best.
Jansen will have three more opportunities to bounce back this week with a trip to Paris this summer in her sights. She’s the No. 4 seed in the 200 free on Tuesday, the No. 3 seed in the 400 IM on Thursday, and the No. 3 seed in the 200 fly on Saturday. Jansen and Wigginton both train at the High Performance Center in Ontario.
Emma O’Croinin also scratched the women’s 400 free as the No. 6 qualifier in the heats (4:14.27). The 20-year-old was a couple seconds faster than her season-best 4:16.53 from December, but still a ways off her personal-best 4:08.11 from 2019.
Tori Meklensek (4:18.07) and Laila Oravsky (4:18.63) scratched into the 400 free A-final in place of O’Croinin and Jansen.
Another big name to bow out of this evening’s final session was four-time Olympic medalist Kylie Masse, a backstroke specialist who qualified 5th in the women’s 100 butterfly (58.91). The 28-year-old shaved a couple hundredths off her previous-best 58.93 from 2021 in the process. Masse was within a second of the Olympic ‘A’ cut (57.92) and half a second shy of the No. 2 qualifier, Mary-Sophie Harvey (58.41). She’ll turn her attention to the 100 back on Wednesday and the 200 back on Thursday, where she’s the top seed in both events (58.74/2:07.13).
Rising Tennessee senior Brooklyn Douthwright also decided to skip the women’s 100 fly tonight after qualifying 10th in 1:00.54 this morning. She was within a tenth of her personal-best 1:00.48 from 2022, but that’s still a couple seconds off the Olympic ‘A’ cut (57.92).
Genevieve Sasseville (1:00.63) and Katie Forrester (1:00.59) scratched into the women’s 100 fly in place of Douthwright and Masse.
Lorne’s swim this morning makes sense now. I was wondering why he was going so hard when he didn’t need to swim that hard to make the final. The plan was to scratch all along. That being said if I look at all of the High Performance Ontario swimmers right now they are not looking great. It is still early in the meet so I hope things turn around for Ryan’s swimmers
He was definitely gunning for the OCT this morning
Photo up there mixing up Wigginton and Winnington:
