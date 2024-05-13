Olympic Hopefuls Lorne Wigginton, Ella Jansen Scratch 400 Free Final at Canadian Trials

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

DAY 1 FINALS HEAT SHEET

Five swimmers scratched A-finals on the opening night of the Canadian Olympic Trials in Toronto, including Olympic hopefuls Lorne Wigginton and Ella Jansen opting out of the 400-meter freestyle.

Wigginton, an 18-year-old Michigan commit (’24), was perhaps the biggest head-scratcher after leading the men’s 400 free heats this morning in 3:50.97. He was within a couple seconds of his personal-best 3:49.05 from last September’s World Junior Championships, where he placed 4th. The Olympic ‘A’ standard sits at 3:46.78 while the ‘B’ cut is 3:47.91.

Edouard Duffy took Wigginton’s place in tonight’s A-final after going 3:58.79 in prelims this morning.

Wigginton won’t have to wait long for redemption as he enters the 400 IM as the top seed (4:12.81) on Tuesday. He’s only a few tenths shy of the Olympic ‘A’ cut of 4:12.50. Wigginton is also the No. 4 seed in the 200 free on Wednesday and the No. 3 seed in the 200 IM on Saturday.

Jansen, an 18-year-old Tennessee commit (’24), entered the 400 free as the No. 2 seed with a personal-best 4:07.18 from March’s Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. But in prelims on Monday morning, she qualified 9th in 4:15.83, more than eight seconds off her lifetime best.

Jansen will have three more opportunities to bounce back this week with a trip to Paris this summer in her sights. She’s the No. 4 seed in the 200 free on Tuesday, the No. 3 seed in the 400 IM on Thursday, and the No. 3 seed in the 200 fly on Saturday. Jansen and Wigginton both train at the High Performance Center in Ontario.

Emma O’Croinin also scratched the women’s 400 free as the No. 6 qualifier in the heats (4:14.27). The 20-year-old was a couple seconds faster than her season-best 4:16.53 from December, but still a ways off her personal-best 4:08.11 from 2019.

Tori Meklensek (4:18.07) and Laila Oravsky (4:18.63) scratched into the 400 free A-final in place of O’Croinin and Jansen.

Another big name to bow out of this evening’s final session was four-time Olympic medalist Kylie Masse, a backstroke specialist who qualified 5th in the women’s 100 butterfly (58.91). The 28-year-old shaved a couple hundredths off her previous-best 58.93 from 2021 in the process. Masse was within a second of the Olympic ‘A’ cut (57.92) and half a second shy of the No. 2 qualifier, Mary-Sophie Harvey (58.41). She’ll turn her attention to the 100 back on Wednesday and the 200 back on Thursday, where she’s the top seed in both events (58.74/2:07.13).

Rising Tennessee senior Brooklyn Douthwright also decided to skip the women’s 100 fly tonight after qualifying 10th in 1:00.54 this morning. She was within a tenth of her personal-best 1:00.48 from 2022, but that’s still a couple seconds off the Olympic ‘A’ cut (57.92).

Genevieve Sasseville (1:00.63) and Katie Forrester (1:00.59) scratched into the women’s 100 fly in place of Douthwright and Masse.