How (And When) To Watch The 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

May 13-19, 2024

Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre – Toronto, Ontario

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

The 2024 Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials will begin at 9:30 am EST on May 13th. CBC Sports and CBC Gem will be live-streaming the entire meet, both prelims and finals. The streams are not expected to be geo-blocked for this year’s competition. See the direct stream links below, in addition to the session start times and order of events.

Live Stream Links:

Session Start Times:

DATE (TORONTO, ON) SESSION EASTERN DAYLIGHT TIME CENTRAL DAYLIGHT TIME PACIFIC DAYLIGHT TIME LONDON, ENGLAND (GMT+1) JAPAN STANDARD TIME (GMT +9) SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (GMT +10) May 13 Prelims 9:30 am 8:30 am 6:30 am 2:30 pm 10:30 pm 11:30 pm Finals 6:00 pm 5:00 am 3:00 am 11:00 pm 7:00 am 8:00 am May 14 Prelims 9:30 am 8:30 am 6:30 am 2:30 pm 10:30 pm 11:30 pm Finals 6:00 pm 5:00 am 3:00 am 11:00 pm 7:00 am 8:00 am May 15 Prelims 9:30 am 8:30 am 6:30 am 2:30 pm 10:30 pm 11:30 pm Finals 6:00 pm 5:00 am 3:00 am 11:00 pm 7:00 am 8:00 am May 16 Prelims 9:30 am 8:30 am 6:30 am 2:30 pm 10:30 pm 11:30 pm Finals 6:00 pm 5:00 am 3:00 am 11:00 pm 7:00 am 8:00 am May 17 Prelims 9:30 am 8:30 am 6:30 am 2:30 pm 10:30 pm 11:30 pm Finals 6:00 pm 5:00 am 3:00 am 11:00 pm 7:00 am 8:00 am May 18 Prelims 9:30 am 8:30 am 6:30 am 2:30 pm 10:30 pm 11:30 pm Finals 6:00 pm 5:00 am 3:00 am 11:00 pm 7:00 am 8:00 am May 19 Prelims 9:30 am 8:30 am 6:30 am 2:30 pm 10:30 pm 11:30 pm Finals 6:00 pm 5:00 am 3:00 am 11:00 pm 7:00 am 8:00 am

Event Schedule: