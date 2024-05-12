Kristof Milak Headed To 2024 European Championships

The 2024 European Aquatics Championships is on the calendar for June, with pool swimming action taking place in Belgrade, Serbia June 17th through June 23rd.

The multi-discipline competition arrives about a month before the all-important Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The Hungarian Swimming Federation has released its 33-strong roster headed to Belgrade, with the squad comprised of 18 females and 15 males.

World record holder Kristof Milak headlines the lineup, set to race in the 50m/100m/200m distances of both freestyle and butterfly.

His nomination comes on the heels of reports the 24-year-old has had inconsistent training, reportedly missing 32 out of 38 training sessions since last month’s Hungarian Championships.

At that Olympic qualifying competition, Milak turned in results including:

50m free – 21.89 Olympic Qualification

100m free – 48.38

200m free – 1:48.15

50m fly – 23.44

100m fly – 50.99 Olympic Qualification

200m fly – 1:54.90 Olympic Qualification

Also named among the Hungarian contingent for Belgrade is Adam Telegdy, the 28-year-old who notched a lifetime best of 1:55.57 in the men’s 200m back at the Hungarian Championships. That rendered him Hungary’s #2 performer of all-time, sitting only behind Hubert Kos who will be bypassing the European Championships.

Men’s Roster

Laszlo Galicz (400m/800m/1500m free)

Balazs Hollo (400m free, 200m fly, 200m/400m IM

Adam Jaszo (50m/100m back)

Attila Kovacs (200m IM)

Benedek Kovacs (50m/100m/200m back)

Richard Marton (100m/200m butterfly, 200m free)

Daniel Meszaros (100m free)

Kristof Milak (50m/100m/200m fly, 50m/100m/200m free)

Nandor Nemeth (50m/100m/200m free)

Adam Telegdy (50m/100m/200m back)

Dominik Torok (200m fly, 200m/400m IM)

Zalan Sarkany (400m/800m/1500m free, 400m IM)

Bence Szabados (50m/100m free)

Szebasztian Szabo (50m/100m free, 50m fly)

Gabor Zombori (200m/400m IM, 200m breast)

Women’s Roster

Minna Abraham (50m/100m/200m free)

Eszter Bekesi (100m/200m breast)

Katalin Burian (50m/100m/200m back)

Henrietta Fangli (50m/100m breast)

Nora Fluck (400m/800m/1500m free)

Dora Hathazi (200m fly)

Vivien Jackl (1500m free, 400m IM)

Zsuzanna Jakabos (200m fly, 400m IM)

Boglarka Kapas (400m/800m free, 200m fly, 400m IM)

Ajna Kesely (400m/800m/1500m free)

Lora Komoroczy (50m/100m back, 50m/100m fly)

Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas (1500m free, 400m IM)

Dora Molnar (100m/200m back)

Nikolett Padar (100m/200m free)

Dalma Sebestyen (200m fly, 200m IM)

Petra Senanszky (50m/100m free)

Eszter Szabo-Feltothy (200m back 200m free)

Panna Ugrai (100m/200m free, 100m fly)