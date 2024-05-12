Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kristof Milak Headed To 2024 European Championships

Comments: 8

The 2024 European Aquatics Championships is on the calendar for June, with pool swimming action taking place in Belgrade, Serbia June 17th through June 23rd.

The multi-discipline competition arrives about a month before the all-important Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The Hungarian Swimming Federation has released its 33-strong roster headed to Belgrade, with the squad comprised of 18 females and 15 males.

World record holder Kristof Milak headlines the lineup, set to race in the 50m/100m/200m distances of both freestyle and butterfly.

His nomination comes on the heels of reports the 24-year-old has had inconsistent training, reportedly missing 32 out of 38 training sessions since last month’s Hungarian Championships.

At that Olympic qualifying competition, Milak turned in results including:

  • 50m free – 21.89 Olympic Qualification
  • 100m free – 48.38
  • 200m free – 1:48.15
  • 50m fly – 23.44
  • 100m fly – 50.99 Olympic Qualification
  • 200m fly – 1:54.90 Olympic Qualification

Also named among the Hungarian contingent for Belgrade is Adam Telegdy, the 28-year-old who notched a lifetime best of 1:55.57 in the men’s 200m back at the Hungarian Championships. That rendered him Hungary’s #2 performer of all-time, sitting only behind Hubert Kos who will be bypassing the European Championships.

Men’s Roster

Laszlo Galicz (400m/800m/1500m free)
Balazs Hollo (400m free, 200m fly, 200m/400m IM
Adam Jaszo (50m/100m back)
Attila Kovacs (200m IM)
Benedek Kovacs (50m/100m/200m back)
Richard Marton (100m/200m butterfly, 200m free)
Daniel Meszaros (100m free)
Kristof Milak (50m/100m/200m fly, 50m/100m/200m free)
Nandor Nemeth (50m/100m/200m free)
Adam Telegdy (50m/100m/200m back)
Dominik Torok (200m fly, 200m/400m IM)
Zalan Sarkany (400m/800m/1500m free, 400m IM)
Bence Szabados (50m/100m free)
Szebasztian Szabo (50m/100m free, 50m fly)
Gabor Zombori (200m/400m IM, 200m breast)

Women’s Roster

Minna Abraham (50m/100m/200m free)
Eszter Bekesi (100m/200m breast)
Katalin Burian (50m/100m/200m back)
Henrietta Fangli (50m/100m breast)
Nora Fluck (400m/800m/1500m free)
Dora Hathazi (200m fly)
Vivien Jackl (1500m free, 400m IM)
Zsuzanna Jakabos (200m fly, 400m IM)
Boglarka Kapas (400m/800m free, 200m fly, 400m IM)
Ajna Kesely (400m/800m/1500m free)
Lora Komoroczy (50m/100m back, 50m/100m fly)
Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas (1500m free, 400m IM)
Dora Molnar (100m/200m back)
Nikolett Padar (100m/200m free)
Dalma Sebestyen (200m fly, 200m IM)
Petra Senanszky (50m/100m free)
Eszter Szabo-Feltothy (200m back 200m free)
Panna Ugrai (100m/200m free, 100m fly)

In This Story

8
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

8 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
hin qaiyang
54 minutes ago

Cant wait to see this alleged absentee from training post more world leeding times 😍🚭

7
-2
Reply
This Guy
Reply to  hin qaiyang
36 minutes ago

I kinda feel him and his team are messing with the media, saying he’s not training. Guess we will find out

5
-1
Reply
hin qaiyang
Reply to  This Guy
31 minutes ago

Yeah the whole thing seems kinda sus

1
0
Reply
RealCrocker5040
1 hour ago

The Hungarian Media has been ruthless with Milak countless times in the past, hopefully they are just making up rumors again

5
0
Reply
dirtswimmer
1 hour ago

His results here will be telling regarding the validity of these missing workouts rumors

5
0
Reply
John26
Reply to  dirtswimmer
43 minutes ago

Right, he’ll probably need a 1:53 to win. If he can do that – there no way he hasn’t been training

2
0
Reply
Post grad swimmer
1 hour ago

We talking about practice? What are we talking about here? Practice???

5
-1
Reply
Titobiloluwa
1 hour ago

If only We did the same.

1
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!