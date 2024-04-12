Kristof Milak Closes Out 2024 Hungarian Nationals With 50.99 100 Fly

2024 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Hungarian National Championships wrapped up tonight from Duna Arena but not before 24-year-old world record holder Kristof Milak topped the podium once more.

Milak grabbed the gold in the men’s 100m fly, posting a head-turning time of 50.99.

Milak opened in 23.72 and closed in 27.27 to handily defeat the field, with the next-closest competitor represented by Austrian Simon Bucher. Bucher touched in 52.53 while Richard Marton rounded out the top 3 in 52.66.

As for Milak, his time checks in as his 18th performance under the 51-second threshold and sits just off the 50.80 put up at last year’s edition of this competition.

He ranks 4th in the world with tonight’s performance.

All told, Milak showed he is back to form after having refrained from racing most of 2023. A recap of his performances here includes:

50m free – 21.89 Olympic Qualification

100m free – 48.38

200m free – 1:48.15

50m fly – 23.44

100m fly – 50.99 Olympic Qualification

200m fly – 1:54.90 Olympic Qualification

Adam Teledgy topped the men’s 200m back field this evening getting to the wall over 3 seconds ahead of his competitors.

The 28-year-old notched a result of 1:55.57 (26.92/29.06/29.52/30.07) to establish the best time of his career.

Entering these championships, Telegdy’s lifetime best rested at the 1:56.15 put up at the 2020 Olympic Games. That garnered him 5th place in Tokyo.

He now moves up the all-time Hungarian 200m back performers list to rank only behind national record holder Hubert Kos.

All-Time Hungarian Men’s LCM 200 Back Performers

Hubert Kos – 1:54.14, 2023 Adam Telegdy – 1:55.57, 2024 Peter Bernek – 1:55.58, 2017 Benedek Kovacs – 1:55.85, 2023 Laszlo Cesh – 1:56.16, 2006

Teledgy already qualified for the Olympic Games in this event but he moves up the season’s world rankings to take over slot #5.

The women’s 200m back saw Eszter Szabo-Feltothy knock down a season-best and near-lifetime best en route to the top prize.

Szabo-Feltothy stopped the clock in 2:08.95 to score one of two sub-2:10 outings of the field this evening.

2022 World Junior champion Dora Molnar was next to the wall in 2:09.82 while veteran Katalin Burian also nabbed a medal in 2:10.19 for bronze.

Szabo-Feltothy’s personal best remains at the 2:08.85 posted at this same competition last year with both performances easily clearing the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 2:10.39 needed for Paris.

Molnar’s time this evening overtakes her previous season-best, a time of 2:10.18 from December’s Gyor Open,

Additional Notes

ASU NCAA champion in the men’s 1500m free Zalan Sarkany raced his way to 800m free gold here. He touched in 7:57.41 to register just the 3rd sub-8:00 result of his young career. Unfortunately, he needed a minimum of 7:51.65 to qualify for Paris in this event, although he’s also sitting behind two other Hungarians who have already made the grade: Kristof Rasovszky, 7;44.42 and David Betlehem, 7:48.06.

raced his way to 800m free gold here. He touched in 7:57.41 to register just the 3rd sub-8:00 result of his young career. Unfortunately, he needed a minimum of 7:51.65 to qualify for Paris in this event, although he’s also sitting behind two other Hungarians who have already made the grade: and Racing mainstay Boglarka Kapas already qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in the 200m fly but she tried for the 800m free tonight. She fell short of the 8:26.71 QT, hitting 8:29.57 for the gold. Behind her was Ajna Kesely in 8:30.49 while newly-minted 400m IM European Junior Record holder, 15-year-old Vivien Jackl captured bronze in 8:30.74.

already qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in the 200m fly but she tried for the 800m free tonight. She fell short of the 8:26.71 QT, hitting 8:29.57 for the gold. Behind her was in 8:30.49 while newly-minted 400m IM European Junior Record holder, 15-year-old captured bronze in 8:30.74. Austria’s Bernhard Reitshammer nabbed gold in the men’s 50m breast while Henrietta Fangli got it done in the women’s race in 31.31. We reported how Fangli recently changed sporting citizenship from Romania to Hungary and already established a new 100m breast record for her new nation.

nabbed gold in the men’s 50m breast while got it done in the women’s race in 31.31. We reported how Fangli recently changed sporting citizenship from Romania to Hungary and already established a new 100m breast record for her new nation. Panna Ugrai was the speediest competitor in the women’s 100m fly, putting up a time of 58.83. That got the edge over Lora Fanni Komoroczy who logged 58.93 while Amina Kajtaz also landed on the podium in 59.21 for bronze. 34-year-old new mom Katinka Hosszu placed 8th in 1:02.68.

Qualification Information

It’s important to note that these Hungarian National Championships are not the sole qualifying opportunity for the country’s athletes. Swimmers can nab qualifying times at approved competitions through the March 1, 2023 – June 23, 2024 window with the top 2 qualifying times in each event earning a spot on the roster.

