World Record Holder Kristof Milak Set To Make Comeback At Hungarian Nationals

2024 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 9th – Friday, April 12th

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Prelims at 9am local (3am ET), Finals at 5pm local (11am ET)

Start Lists/Results

Livestream (Prelims)

The 2024 Hungarian National Championships represent world record holder Kristof Milak‘s return to action.

24-year-old Milak is entered in a total of six events over the course of the Olympic-qualifying competition that spans Tuesday, April 9th through Friday, April 12th.

Milak is set to race in the 50m, 100m, 200m freestyle events as well as the 50m, 100m, 200m butterfly.

Although he’s been largely out of the pool since last April’s Hungarian Championships, the superstar already owns Olympic Qualification Times in the 100m (50.80) and 200m fly (1:52.58) from that competition.

Milak returned to training in mid-January and is set on being in his best form for the Paris Olympic Games.

Related:

Additional ones to watch at the Hungarian national include Zalan Sarkany, the newly-minted PAC-12 conference record holder. At the conference championships, Arizona State University’s Sarkany blasted a time of 14:23.01 to win the men’s 1650y freestyle.

Sarkany went on to win the NCAA Championships title in the same event, producing a time of 14:30.57.

Nikolett Padar, Gabor Zombori and Boglarka Kapas are also among the field set to compete.

Key Entries – Men

David Betlehem – 200m/400m/800m 1500m free

Balazs Hollo – 200m/400m IM, 100m/200m fly

Richard Marton – 100m/200m free, 100m/200m fly

Kristof Milak – 50m/100m/200m free, 50m/100m/200m fly

– 50m/100m/200m free, 50m/100m/200m fly Kristof Rasovszky – 100m/200m/400m/800m/1500m free

Zalan Sarkany – 400m/800m/1500m free

Szebasztian Szabo – 50m/100m free, 50m back, 50m fly

Adam Telegdy – 50m/100m/200m back

David Verraszto – 200m/400m IM, 100m/200m fly

Gabor Zombori – 200m/400m IM, 100m back, 100m fly

Key Entries – Women